Fernando Castellanos Joins EverC as VP of Global Sales

High-revenue growth expert to lead sales initiatives for innovative fintech solutions provider in the payments industry
NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EverC, a pioneer in AI-driven merchant and marketplace risk intelligence and insights for ecommerce and payment providers, is proud to announce a key addition to the team: Fernando Castellanos has been named the company’s new VP of Global Sales.
Castellanos has extensive expertise in enterprise sales and operations. Prior to joining EverC, he was Chief Revenue Officer at Merkle Science, where he worked with a dedicated high-performance team to implement best practices, build go-to market and pricing strategies, scale enterprise sales, and unlock new growth opportunities.
Castellanos has also served as Chief Revenue Officer at Merkle Science and SheerID, and was Head of Sales at several organizations including Forter, FirstRain, NICE Systems, and Accertify, a subsidiary of American Express.
“We are extremely pleased that Fernando Castellanos has joined our world-class team of experts in risk intelligence and fraud management as VP of Global Sales,” said Ariel Tiger, CEO of EverC. “I am confident that his robust and diverse background in payments risk and compliance will help propel EverC’s continued expansion and solidify our position as the pioneering tech-driven solution for global risk intelligence and management.”
“I am thrilled to join this talented team and organization to help drive its growth by providing value to both current and future customers,” said Castellanos. “EverC’s best-of-breed risk intelligence and management solutions are quickly becoming the gold standard for mitigating risk and powering growth for the online marketplace and payments ecosystem, all over the world.”
Castellanos holds a Juris Doctor in public administration and international conflict resolution, and speaks four languages including English, Spanish, Portuguese, and German.
EverC is focused on powering safe, scalable growth for the ecommerce ecosystem, with automated, AI-driven merchant and marketplace risk management solutions. We provide immediate and ongoing merchant risk intelligence for banks, acquirers, payment providers, and marketplaces. Learn more at www.everc.com.
