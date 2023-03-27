Urgent Care in Elizabethtown Now Open, as Carolina QuickCare Continues Rapid Expansion

Carolina QuickCare Urgent Care in Elizabethtown NOW OPEN
Team members are ready to provide care to the Elizabethtown community
Walk-in Medical Center in Elizabethtown NC Open 7 Days a Week with Onsite Lab & X-ray
— Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC, U.S.A., March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new urgent care in Elizabethtown, Carolina QuickCare Family Practice and Urgent Care, is now open for walk-in care 7 days a week at 1328 W Broad St. (📍 in front of San Jose & across the street from Walmart). The family-friendly medical center is open to patients of all ages and has a lab and X-ray onsite, offering convenient and affordable alternatives to emergency room services.
▶ Monday - Saturday: 8:00 am to 8:00 pm
▶ Sundays: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm
"We're excited to open our newest urgent care center in Elizabethtown," said Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer. "The caring Carolina QuickCare staff will provide quality, affordable, walk-in medical care to Elizabethtown residents of all ages."
No appointment is necessary at Carolina QuickCare, but patients can check in online ahead of time if preferred.
— Convenient Urgent Care & Affordable Services —
Carolina QuickCare Elizabethtown accepts all major insurance, and has $119 self-pay pricing.
The urgent care facility provides illness and injury visits, physicals and evaluations, and many other walk-in services 7 days a week:
COVID testing & treatment • Stitches • Upper respiratory & sinus infections • Headaches • Ear infections
Allergy care • Onsite lab & X-ray • $89 DOT Physicals • Cold & Flu care • Rashes • Insect bites • Wound care
Sprains & Strains • TB testing • Burns • STD testing & treatment • Occupational Medicine • and more
