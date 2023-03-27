Submit Release
Urgent Care in Elizabethtown Now Open, as Carolina QuickCare Continues Rapid Expansion

Walk-in Medical Center in Elizabethtown NC Open 7 Days a Week with Onsite Lab & X-ray

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC, U.S.A., March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new urgent care in Elizabethtown, Carolina QuickCare Family Practice and Urgent Care, is now open for walk-in care 7 days a week at 1328 W Broad St. (📍 in front of San Jose & across the street from Walmart). The family-friendly medical center is open to patients of all ages and has a lab and X-ray onsite, offering convenient and affordable alternatives to emergency room services.

Carolina QuickCare Elizabethtown is open for walk-in care evenings and weekends to accommodate busy schedules:

▶ Monday - Saturday: 8:00 am to 8:00 pm
▶ Sundays: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

"We're excited to open our newest urgent care center in Elizabethtown," said Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer. "The caring Carolina QuickCare staff will provide quality, affordable, walk-in medical care to Elizabethtown residents of all ages."

No appointment is necessary at Carolina QuickCare, but patients can check in online ahead of time if preferred.

— Convenient Urgent Care & Affordable Services —

Carolina QuickCare Elizabethtown accepts all major insurance, and has $119 self-pay pricing.

The urgent care facility provides illness and injury visits, physicals and evaluations, and many other walk-in services 7 days a week:

COVID testing & treatment • Stitches • Upper respiratory & sinus infections • Headaches • Ear infections
Allergy care • Onsite lab & X-ray • $89 DOT Physicals • Cold & Flu care • Rashes • Insect bites • Wound care
Sprains & Strains • TB testing • Burns • STD testing & treatment • Occupational Medicine • and more

Residents are welcome to tour the new urgent care at 1328 W Broad St, Elizabethtown, NC 28337 during business hours. Learn more about the Elizabethtown location by texting “QUICK” to 843-418-9107, and follow us on social media at https://www.facebook.com/QuickCareElizabethtown or https://instagram.com/carolinaquickcare/.

