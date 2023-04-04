MicroTouch Introduces New 27-Inch Open-Frame Touch Monitor for Retail and Hospitality Applications

OF-270P-A1 Touch Monitor front angle MicroTouch logo

Touch Monitor delivers superior touch experience, integration flexibility, and outstanding optical performance in high-brightness areas.

Self-service checkout and wayfinding kiosks continue to be a high-growth category for the digital signage market post-COVID.” — John Dixon, VP Business Solutions

HOLLLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MicroTouch™, a global leader in touch solutions, today announced its latest innovation, the OF-270P-A1 Touch Monitor. Designed for retail and hospitality applications, this commercial-grade Open-Frame Touch Monitor features a 27-inch display with Full HD Resolution and 10-Point Touch capabilities. The OF-270P-A1 offers a superior touch experience with smooth and intuitive multi-touch gestures like pinch-to-zoom, rotate, and swipe. Its open-frame design allows easy integration and customization, making it ideal for point-of-sale, point-of-information, and point-of-service kiosk solutions. With shipments beginning this April, the new touch monitor demonstrates MicroTouch's continued commitment to investment in new solutions and innovation, solidifying its position as a leading touch technology provider in the industry.

According to MicroTouch Vice President of Business Solutions John Dixon, "Self-service checkout and wayfinding kiosks continue to be a high-growth category for the digital signage market post-COVID. We are committed to meeting market demand by adding the innovative 27-inch Touch Monitor to our extensive range of touch display solutions. It was developed to seamlessly integrate with our kiosk partners' solutions, allowing end-users to deploy kiosks that match the aesthetics of their environment. We believe this new addition will provide a valuable solution for the retail and hospitality industries."

MicroTouch partners with various kiosk manufacturers worldwide, providing a flexible, easy-to-design, and cost-effective solution that allows them to optimize and customize designs for their customers. The new OF-270P-A1 is boosted with an Anti-Glare Surface treatment, delivering outstanding optical performance in high-brightness areas. The 27-inch size, often deployed in portrait orientation, is the ideal size for integrating open-frame touch monitors in kiosks and fixed structures within retail, public venue, and transportation environments.

Key Features and Benefits

• 10-point PCAP (Projected Capacitive) Sensor allows for up to 10 simultaneous touch inputs, enabling smooth and intuitive multi-touch gestures like pinch-to-zoom, rotate, and swipe.

• Anti-Glare (AG) Surface Coating and High Contrast Ratio of 3000:1 ensure superior performance in bright settings.

• Versatile Sensitivity Options conveniently available through the on-screen menu enable touch monitor usage with added security glass or while wearing gloves.

• Full HD (1920 x 1080) Display Resolution delivers sharp and detailed images, perfect for high-brightness settings and exceptional visual performance.

• Open-Frame Design is highly customizable, making it versatile for customer-specific touch applications across various industries. Its durability enables it to withstand harsh environments and heavy usage, ideal for industrial and commercial applications. It is also more cost-effective than pre-built touch monitor displays for customers requiring customized displays in large quantities.

Availability

The new OF-270P-A1 Touch Monitor will be available starting this April from MicroTouch’s authorized global reseller and distribution partners.

About MicroTouch

MicroTouch™ is a global leader in the touch solutions market. The Holland, Michigan-based company has been at the forefront of capacitive leadership for over 40 years, offering a broad product mix of components, monitors and touch computers with the highest efficiency and flexibility in the industry—via regional engineering, local customer support and global warehousing capabilities. MicroTouch remains the standard-bearer for interactive device development and capacitive solutions, providing unsurpassed touch solutions and services to customers worldwide. MicroTouch proudly distributes products through BlueStar and Metropolitan Sales. For additional information, visit www.MicroTouch.com.

###