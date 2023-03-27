Racers’ wax figures unveiled — worldwide visitors are welcome to Macao Grand Prix Museum for an enchanting blend of tourism and sports

MACAU, March 27 - 【MGTO】Racers’ wax figures are unveiled in Macao Grand Prix Museum

Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and Madame Tussauds Hong Kong join hands for the first time to exhibit the wax figures of eight internationally-renowned racing drivers at the Macao Grand Prix Museum (the “Museum”) from today (27 March). The wax figures are John Macdonald, Ron Haslam, Ayrton Senna, Sebastian Vettel, Michael Rutter, Lewis Hamilton, Robert Huff and Edoardo Mortara. The waxworks are set to boost the charm of the Museum and enrich visitors’ experience, inviting visitors from worldwide to Macao for a colorful experience of “tourism + sports”.

Michael Rutter and Robert Huff mark presence at the launch in Macao

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng, Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong, racers Michael Rutter and Robert Huff, MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Acting Director of Sports Bureau, Lam Lin Kio, and Head of Sales and Marketing, Hong Kong Cluster, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, BoBo Yu, officiated the Racer Wax Figures Unveiling Ceremony this afternoon (27 March).

Michael Rutter and Robert Huff traveled all the way to Macao to officiate the launch. Together with their wax figures, they met with the guests and audience for dialogue exchanges.

Eight celebrated drivers’ wax figures will fascinate international visitors

In her remarks, MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes stated that Macao has removed travel restrictions and welcomes visitors from worldwide once again in 2023, a year brimming with great significance for the tourism sector. As we welcome the 70th anniversary of the Macau Grand Prix this year, the debut of the eight racers’ wax figures in the Museum becomes a great marketing opportunity. It will not only make the Museum more enchanting but also help carry on the Macau Grand Prix’s profound history and culture. It will become one of the attractions drawing visitors from diverse source markets worldwide to Macao.

Head of Sales and Marketing, Hong Kong Cluster, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, BoBo Yu, remarked that Madame Tussauds Hong Kong and MGTO join hands for the first time to join this project of Macao Grand Prix Museum. Madame Tussauds is a world-renowned interactive attraction that’s home to many icons. It is with delight that Madame Tussauds Hong Kong could have the first collaboration with different well-known racers and bring various icons to the audience. After the figure launch, they hope that guests will enjoy taking pictures with the figures, also getting to know more about 260 years of the extraordinary work of Madame Tussaud.

Racers stayed still for 8-hour measurement

In the dialogue exchanges with racers, Robert Huff expressed that the measurement process took around 8 hours and he had to be still so that the team could get everything right. Everyone from the team is so professional and more than 200 exact measurements were taken of the head and body. He added that as donated by him, the costume also means a lot to him which is his 2018 racing kit.

Michael Rutter shared that his figure wears his racing suit and cap with the winner’s leaf garland. It is interesting that his figure has a celebration pose and it is the only figure holding a champagne. The team is so professional and patient because they spent so much time matching the colour of his teeth, skin, eyeball, and hair. He hopes to share the precious winning moment with his fans, who can take pictures with his figure and celebrate together.

Debut comes true through hard work after delay by pandemic

After undergoing expansion, the Museum reopened in 2021 as a brand-new attraction. During the remodeling project, MGTO had come into contact with Madame Tussauds Hong Kong to discuss partnership in exhibiting racers’ wax figures for more captivating museum visits. Through the pandemic, the two remained in communication to progress with the work on the wax figures. The much-anticipated wax figures now come into the spotlight finally.

For a review of the production of the eight racers’ wax figures, please watch the highlight videos available on MGTO’s official YouTube channel.

The Museum opens tomorrow (28 Tuesday) as an exception

The eight drivers are internationally renowned and former competitors in the Macau Grand Prix. Most of them garnered numerous awards along the Guia Circuit. The figures are exhibited next to the racing cars once driven by these racers in Macao. The exquisite waxworks of the globally prestigious brand Madame Tussauds vividly capture the demeanor of the motor racers. Residents and visitors can take pictures with the wax figures of their admired drivers, check in and share their new experience with family and friends, besides enjoying other colorful exhibits and multimedia interactive items for the exciting fun. While the Museum is closed on Tuesdays, it will open as an exception tomorrow (28 March) to celebrate the debut of the wax figures.

GovPay available from 1 April for convenient payment

The Macao Grand Prix Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily except on Tuesdays (the Museum is open as a special arrangement on 28 March). Residents and visitors can buy tickets in advance on the Museum’s official website: mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en, or purchase tickets of the day at the Museum. Since reopened in 2021, the Macao Grand Prix Museum has introduced a variety of online and offline e-payment methods. Buyers can pay for admission tickets via e-payment methods such as VISA, MasterCard, UnionPay Debit/Credit Card for online or offline transactions. For offline transactions, they can pay by cash or via e-payment methods such as Macau Pass, MPay, BOC Pay, WeChat Pay and Alipay. With the introduction of the all-encompassing payment platform GovPay, the means of online/offline payment will cover Tai Fung Pay, CGB Pay, LusoPay, ICBC ePay and UePay as well from 1 April 2023.

MGTO is dedicated to promotion and preservation of the motorsport culture of the Macau Grand Prix. In 2021, the Macao Grand Prix Museum was reopened in a brand-new outlook upon completion as an expansion project, followed by an addition of more multimedia interactive features, racing scenario display, motorsport exhibits as well as barrier-free facilities, among other highlights. Residents and visitors are offered an educational fun experience at the Museum, which manifests the city’s diverse offer of “tourism +” and enhances its charm as a travel destination.