Seven Couples Find ‘New Beginnings’ at Senior Living Community

The Woods at Cedar Run Celebrates Special Bond Shared by Residents
CAMP HILL, PA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Marilyn and David Crossley commemorated their 63rd wedding anniversary together on Valentine’s Day at The Woods at Cedar Run. The quiet celebration, which included dinner and flowers, wasn’t out of the norm in the senior living community.
“Having the couples who spend their golden years together at The Woods is special for us because we get to see that love that they’ve shared throughout their lives,” said Bethany Chasteen, LifeStages Director at The Woods at Cedar Run. “There is that special bond.”
The Woods currently has seven couples residing in the community that offers independent living, senior living and memory care. Chasteen said within the next month, three additional couples are scheduled to move into The Woods at Cedar Run, which received the U.S. News & World Report Best of Assisted Living and Best of Memory Care status in 2022-23.
David Crossley is a resident in Independent Living and Marilyn is in Memory Care. The couple, who each are 83 years old, married on Feb. 14, 1960. “The love that those two have for each other is so evident,” Chasteen said. “They truly care about each other.”
The Crossleys have been part of the senior living community for two years. Their daughter-in-law, Carol Crossley, has been a volunteer at The Woods at Cedar Run for several years. Carol’s own mother once was a resident.
“When they first moved in, David had been in a caregiver role,” Chasteen said. “Our team took on that role, and David is able to be her husband again, instead of being the caregiver and the husband. Now they have that special time together. They are incredibly sweet. Their family is great. We love having them both here.”
Other couples currently residing together at The Woods at Cedar Run include: Barton and Karen Breighner; Gizella and Richard Snyder; Charlie and MaryAnn Franson; Samuel and Donna Mowery; Kathleen and Michael Brennan; and Karen and Walter Jensen.
“Three more couples plan to move in,” Chasteen said. “We are eager to welcome them to our community.”
