Ingalls Information Security’s Government Programs Team Earns CMMC Certified Professional (CCP) Designation

The CCP allows Ingalls to provide clients with more experienced and trained SMEs to consult and assess Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification practices.
WOODWORTH, LA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ingalls Information Security, a cybersecurity risk management company, is excited to announce Ingalls’ Information Security Officer (ISO) Brad Schrack earned the Certified CMMC Professional (CCP) designation. With the addition of a CCP on the Government Programs Team, Ingalls can provide clients with more experienced and trained SMEs that are qualified to not only consult on Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) but assess the CMMC practices. Ingalls’ staff of CCPs will also be eligible to participate on CMMC Third Party assessments as members of CMMC Assessment Teams.
“As a Certified CMMC Professional (CCP), I will be able to bring this training and experience to all of our CMMC clients as we help them navigate through the DFARS 252.204-7012 and CMMC requirements, “ said Brad Schrack. “At Ingalls, we are dedicated to providing our clients with the most relevant and helpful information and guidance through the early stages of CMMC.”
Ingalls, as a CMMC Registered Practitioner Organization (RPO), has a staff of Registered Practitioners who are dedicated to assist Defense Industrial Base (DIB) companies with all aspects of implementation of a CMMC compliant program that ensures the security of Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). CMMC’s key objective is to enhance the protection of FCI and CUI within the supply chain. Because you’re likely to handle these information types as a DIB supplier, specific safeguarding requirements are outlined by CMMC to keep them secure. CMMC combines various cybersecurity standards and best practices, making it a comprehensive verification mechanism for effective security.
“At Ingalls, we are early adopters of CMMC,” said Ingalls Government Programs Director Brandi Pickett. “Pursuing the CCP is a testament to our commitment in being experts in the CMMC ecosystem and using that knowledge to support DIBs. I’m thrilled Brad Schrack is leading this effort for our Government Programs Team.”
Along with CMMC consulting services, Ingalls Government Programs also offers a full suite of technology-enabled, integrated cybersecurity risk management services including:
- Authorization to Operate (ATO) Support
- Risk Management Framework (RMF) Roles
- Cybersecurity Assurance Readiness (CSAR) tool
- Viewpoint, a patented Cybersecurity Data Visualization tool
- CMMC Preparation, Consultation, and Assessment
ABOUT INGALLS INFORMATION SECURITY
Ingalls Information Security provides technology-enabled, integrated cybersecurity risk management services. Since 2010, Ingalls’ diverse experience across military/defense intelligence, network security, information technology, and cybersecurity solutions has honed a powerful edge in preventing and responding to cyberattacks. Ingalls’ expertise focuses on four business lines of service: Managed Detection and Response, Incident Response, Professional Services, and Government Programs. The company’s core focus is to establish Louisiana as a cybersecurity center of excellence, and bring 5,000 industry jobs into the state.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.