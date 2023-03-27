Nestle, Ingredion, and GMSacha Inchi $QEDN updates and a RFP for the PAE program in Colombia

Corantioquia acceptance for Green Project GMSacha Inchi paissana GMSacha Inchi Estimated sales 2023- 2024

MEDELLIN, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 27, 2023, Nestle inform GMS $QEDN team that the management team of Nestle has designated a marketing team to evaluate all of GMSacha Inchi products to design a possible strategy for innovation between Nestle and GMSacha Inchi $QEDN.

GMSacha Inchi is the only beverage in the world with Omega 3,6,9, and a complete vegan protein. No other company in the world has been able to develop a beverage made with Sacha Inchi.

GMSacha Inchi $QEDN and Nestle had several meetings during the last three years, the most important meetings have been:

1- Meeting with Nestle management team on January 17, 2020, to design and manufacture products that will fit into Nestle's new innovation vision.

2- On February 14, 2020, Fabrio Franca Toseo, Jorge Arroyo, and Jorge Gomez visited the facilities of GMS $QEDN in Medellin. Fabio Franca Toseo is the director of Products for Colombia and Ecuador. During the visit, GMS $QEDN team shared all the different products the GMS $QEDN has designed and how these products could be incorporated into Nestle new innovation vision.

3- GMS $QEDN meet again on March 9, 2020, in Bogota with the ministry of agriculture and several government officials of Colombia and Nestle.

4- GMS has worked with Nestle from 2020 to 2023 developing a GMSacha Inchi beverage in tetrapak and other products with the GMSacha Inchi brand and products.

5- GMS $QEDN was able to get our GMSacha Inchi beverage in Tetrapak end of 2021 and obtain all full approval to start selling end of 2022.

6- On December 7, 2022, GMSacha Inchi $QEDN manufacture its second batch of Tetrapak.

7- Nestle received the second batch of GMSacha Inchi beverages on January 18, 2023.

8- On February 2023, Nestlé announced that by 2026 it will invest $100 million dollars in Colombia. With these resources, the multinational hopes to contribute to the construction of a more prosperous society, aligning itself with the government's priorities in terms of generating opportunities for young people, building more peaceful communities, and protecting the environment. Additionally, from the operational front, Nestlé will seek to expand its production capacity, advance in terms of cultural transformation and innovation, and guarantee the sustainability of its business.

9- On February 2023, GMS $QEDN finish the first prototype of Milo for Nestle.

GMSacha Inchi is a brand that is recognized by many customers in the US, Colombia, and worldwide, and the goal will be to do a possible joint venture with Nestle to promote the GMSacha Inchi brand. Nestle is organizing a meeting to discuss the possible step to do a possible joint venture between GMSacha Inchi $QEDN and Nestle.

Update on Ingredion

Ingredion has done all lab tests which include microbiology and nutritional evaluation of the GMSacha Inch powder and a full test of the flavor, texture, and color of the GMSacha Inchi beverage. GMSacha Inchi powder and GMSacha Inchi beverage did comply with the requirement of Ingredion.

GMSacha Inachi and Ingredion start on step 2 which is to do the first pasteurization test of liquid bienestarina and Sacha Inchi before putting the final product into Tetrapack and to do an inspection of GMSacha Inchi plant in Medellin which is scheduled for the end of Abril 2023.

Step 3: to deliver the first batch of GMSacha Inchi to replace the 150 tons of flex that Ingredion imports to make Bienestrarina.

Step 4: to do the first batch of Bienestarina with GMSacha Inchi in Tetrapak

Step 5: to expand GMS facility in Medellin. GMS current capacity is 8 tons per month. GMS needs to expand to 20 tons per month just to fulfill the orders of 7.5 tons of GMSacha Inchi for the 12,000,000 bienestarina in Tetrapak and 150 tons of GMSacha Inchi powder by August 2023.

Step 6: to open a facility in Cartago close to the Bienestarina facility that will have the capacity 20 tons per month.

Step 7: to open a facility in Atlantico close to the Bienestarina facility that will have the capacity 20 tons per month.

GMSacha Inchi with the help of the United Nation will bid for the PAE Programa alimenticio escolar of Bogota that delivers 700,000 meals per day and PAE Programa alimenticio escolar of Medellin that deliver 200,000 meals per day.

That is over 216,000,000 of GMSacha Inchi tetrapak per year for both PAE programs.

GMSacha Inchi brand has been approved by Paissana the logo of products made by Colombia en paz. The sacha Inchi that grows by the majority of GMS farmers are tying to do crop substitution and areas affected by the conflict in Colombia.

GMSacha Inchi has been also approved as a green project by Corantioquia. This will allow GMS $ QEDN to have a reduction or possibly to have no sales taxes on all its product. This allows all GMSacha Inchi products will be more competitive in the market. Sales tax is between 5 % to 19 % in Colombia.

Estimated sales for GMSacha Inchi could be $40 Million USD for 2023 and $86 Million USD for 2024

