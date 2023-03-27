LUCKY WINNERS MAKE PLANS FOR THEIR PRIZE WINNINGS

Back

STATEWIDE – Whether it’s putting money into savings, purchasing a vehicle, paying bills, helping others, taking a much-needed vacation or all of the above, Tennessee Lottery winners enjoy sharing plans for their winnings while claiming prizes at the Lottery’s four claim centers throughout the state.

Just last week, two separate Tennessee couples each said they planned to add prize money to college funds for their children’s futures. One of those duos said they will also take a trip, pay bills and that there is “definitely a vehicle in our future.”

“We will be able to do quite a few things,” said the Spring Hill man, who won $350,000 playing Daily Tennessee Jackpot and has children close to college-age. Another lucky player from Lexington won $150,000 playing Giant Jumbo Bucks and shared that his family will benefit as well.

All told, Tennessee Lottery players won a total of $25,450,814 during the week of March 19 -March 25, 2023.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $6.7 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $18.5 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.7 billion in commissions.

