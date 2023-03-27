Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation Joins Foundation to Combat Antisemitism - #StandUpToJewishHate

Founded by Robert Kraft, FCAS Introduces the Blue Square as a Unifying Symbol Against Antisemitism
Hate will only create more hate and what good will that do? Let’s live life with love not hatred and we will accomplish so much more in life.”
— Mark Schonwetter
FOXBORO, MA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MARK SCHONWETTER HOLOCAUST EDUCATION FOUNDATION (MSHEF) announced today they have joined the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism as an official partner of #StandUpToJewishHate, their new national campaign to mobilize all Americans, and especially non-Jews, to combat antisemitism by using the blue square emoji - 🟦 - as a unifying symbol of support.
Jews only make up 2.4% of the American population yet are the victims of 55% of religious-based hate crimes. (https://www.justice.gov/crs/highlights/2020-hate-crimes-statistics) That startling discrepancy is the cornerstone of this new campaign, created through a $25 million investment by Robert K. Kraft and his family. MSHEF joins the Foundation, alongside a broad coalition of partnered organizations, including the Urban League, National Governors Association, and the Anti-Defamation League to encourage its supporters to stand up to Jewish hate.
Through the #StandUpToJewishHate campaign, the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism is establishing 🟦, the Blue Square emoji already on all smartphones, as a simple, but powerful symbol of solidarity and support for the Jewish community.
The 🟦 will make its debut by taking up 2.4% of TV and digital screens, billboards and social feeds, including an integrated roll-out across NBC in which hosts and talent from some of the network’s most popular shows introduce the 🟦 and discuss the rising threat of antisemitism, including on The Voice, The Kelly Clarkson Show and TODAY.
“The #StandUpToJewishHate campaign is designed to raise awareness for the fight against antisemitism, specifically among non-Jewish audiences and to help all Americans understand that there is a role for each of us to play in combating a problem that is unfortunately all too prevalent in communities across the country today,” said Robert K. Kraft, Founder of the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism. “We must stand up and take action against the rise of all hate and I hope everyone will post and share the Blue Square to show their support in this fight.”
The MSHEF’s vision is to inspire students to create a world where all people are treated equally and with kindness and respect. MSHEF’s mission is to expand and support Holocaust Education for students by providing funds necessary for educators to teach about the lessons learned from the past and how they relate to today. As our mission and vision is in alignment to fight antisemitism and hate of all kinds we are proud to have joined the #StandUpToJewishHate campaign.
“We as a community and society need to stand up to Jewish hate and hate of all kinds. As my father, Holocaust survivor Mark Schonwetter, always says, ‘hate will only create more hate and what good will that do? Let’s live life with love not hatred and we will accomplish so much more in life.’ From someone that lived through the atrocities of the Holocaust these are words to value and live by.” Says Isabella Fiske, Co-founder MSHEF.
While high-profile events have started to make more people aware of antisemitism in the past year, many outside the Jewish community still are not aware of or recognize the scale of Jewish hate. The Foundation to Combat Antisemitism has observed an increase in discussion of antisemitism online over the past two years, with the biggest increases in conversation in 2022 related to antisemitic flyers, conspiracy theories, and the Holocaust. We cannot let 2.4% of the population fight antisemitism on its own.
MSHEF encourages people to #StandUpToJewishHate in a number of ways:
1. Post and share 🟦 – an emoji already available on most smartphones - as a hashtag across social media alongside a message of support for the Jewish community and commitment to stand up to Jewish hate.
2. Activate your network by making them aware of the #StandUpToJewishHate campaign and how they can use 🟦 as a powerful symbol of solidarity with the Jewish community.
3. Tell your story to followers on social media, describing an instance where you’ve either encountered antisemitism and how it affected you or witnessed someone standing up against hatred towards Jews.
4. Visit www.StandUpToJewishHate.org and subscribe to the Foundation’s ”From the Command Center” e-newsletter to keep up to date on how antisemitism is spreading online, learn ways to identify and report it, and find helpful tools and resources around antisemitism.
5. Follow the #StandUpToJewishHate campaign at @StandUpToJewishHate on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok to keep up-to-date with 🟦 and learn more about antisemitism.
6. Report antisemitism immediately when you see it, and if it is an emergency, dial 911. You can learn more about how best to report antisemitism by visiting www.StandUpToJewishHate.org.
About The Foundation to Combat Antisemitism
Robert K. Kraft founded the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism in 2019 to help address the rising hate against Jews in the United States and the existential threat it poses to Jewish people. The Foundation is focused on winning the hearts and minds of non-Jews through powerful, positive messaging and partnerships, motivating and equipping them to be defenders and upstanders for Jews as they continue to face antisemitism. FCAS’ work includes understanding and responding to antisemitic messages and hate speech posted online and sharing the story of the Jewish people and the threats they face today to drive awareness and solidarity amongst all audiences, especially non-Jews.
Different from historical strategies to fight antisemitism, The Foundation and Kraft Family use innovative approaches to analyze and respond to the new reality of antisemitism and hate against Jewish people. The Foundation’s key areas of focus include: raising awareness of antisemitism, monitoring and analyzing trends in antisemitism and hate on social media, engaging individuals to build familiarity, empathy and understanding toward Jews, and celebrating Jewish identity.
About the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation
Founded in 2019, MSHEF is a national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to raising money to expand and support Holocaust education for students by providing funds/grants necessary for educators to teach the lessons learned from the past and how they relate to today. Our vision is to inspire students to create a world where all people are treated equally and with kindness and respect.
