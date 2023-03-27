DELAWARE DRINKING WATER NOT IMPACTED BY PA CHEMICAL SPILL 

The Division of Public Health (DPH) on Sunday shared that Delaware drinking water has not been impacted by the chemical spill in a tributary of the Delaware River in Bristol, PA.

“Delaware’s drinking water has not been impacted by the spill in Pennsylvania,” said DPH Interim Director Dr. Rick Hong. “Unlike neighboring states, water treatment facilities that service Delaware do not take in water directly from the Delaware River. There is no impact to Delawareans at this time. We continue to monitor the situation with our water treatment facilities and the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.”

