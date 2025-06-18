Save Money on Energy This Summer

Story via Delaware Online / Delmarva Power

Summer is quickly approaching, bringing higher temperatures and increased energy usage, as we rely on air conditioning to keep our homes comfortable. Delmarva Power works all year round to upgrade equipment, invest in infrastructure and expand energy efficiency programs to help ensure customers are ready for the summer.

In addition to rising summer temperatures and increased usage this year, customers will likely see higher energy bills due to the higher demand for energy in our region compared to the available supply.

Delmarva Power’s programs offer customers a variety of ways to help navigate this challenge. You can prepare your home now to make it more energy efficient, and together, we can make the summer heat and energy bills more manageable.

Here are five steps you can take now to keep your house cool and your energy bill more manageable all summer long:

Schedule a home inspection with Delmarva Power

Customers can schedule a no-cost In-Home Energy Check-Up and Counseling appointment. During an appointment, an Energy Advisor will inspect insulation levels, windows, heating and cooling systems and more. With permission, the inspector may also install energy-saving products, such as water heater pipe wraps, weather strips and door caulking. The Energy Advisor will provide a custom report of ways you can save energy and improve the comfort of your home. This should be the first line of defense against the summer heat and energy costs.

Check for leaks and vent efficiency

Infrared thermometers, available at home improvement stores and online for $20 or less, are a great tool for homeowners looking to test their air conditioning systems. Using the thermometer, check the temperature of the air entering the return vent, compared to the temperature of the air exiting the AC vent. If the difference between the two temperatures is less than 15 degrees, meaning the warm air entering is not being cooled, an HVAC professional should check the system.

Clean outdoor air conditioning coils

Dirt and debris often build up on an air conditioner’s coils. The buildup prevents heat from being absorbed, making air conditioning units less efficient and, in turn, more expensive as they use more energy to keep your home cool.

Fortunately, there’s an easy — and free — fix. Cleaning coils with a mixture of warm water and dish soap removes the grime and helps the air conditioner run more effectively

Rethink your thermostat

Installing a new thermostat can also make a difference, especially if your current thermostat is old or inaccurate. Checking a thermostat’s accuracy is another good use for an infrared thermometer. Rebates for upgrading are readily available through the Energize Delaware Marketplace, a state program that helps Delawareans save money and reduce energy consumption.

Enroll in the voluntary Energy Wise Rewards program, which includes installing a thermostat at no cost and cycling the thermostat—turning the air conditioning on and off—during peak electricity usage between June and October, reducing the demand on the energy grid. Customers can select their participation level, and the higher the level, the higher the reward, with the opportunity to earn up to $80 in the first year of participation.

Also, setting a thermostat a degree or two higher can bring down costs considerably. Every one-degree increase in temperature can reduce energy use by roughly 3%. Fans can also make a room feel cooler while using a fraction of the energy air conditioning does. A fan uses less energy in 24 hours than an air conditioner does in 15 minutes.

Taking all, or even one or two, of these steps will help make a difference all summer. The worst of the summer heat will be here soon, so act now to prepare your home.

If you’d like to learn more about ways you can save, visit Delmarva Power’s website here: delmarva.com/WaysToSave.