Delmarva Power & Light Public Comment Session Scheduled

The Delaware Public Service Commission seeks customer feedback regarding a natural gas rate increase application filed by Delmarva Power & Light Company.

On September 20, 2024 Delmarva applied for a natural gas increase in annual operating revenues of $42,000,000. Delmarva’s proposed increase in base rates includes $6,400,000 of revenues currently recovered

through its Distribution System Improvement Charge (“DSIC”), which it proposesto be transferred into base rates.

A public comment session will be held on Tuesday, July 8th 2025 at the Commission’s Dover office at 6pm to allow interested customers to comment on the application. Customers can also participate via Zoom by using this link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83023966157…

The session will be facilitated by PSC Senior Hearing Examiner Mark Lawrence.

Additional information about this case can be found on the PSCs electronic filing system (https://www.delafile.delaware.gov) by searching for docket number 24-1044.


