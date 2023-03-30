CAHME Announces the Reaccreditation of the University of Phoenix, Master of Health Administration (MHA) Program

Ensuring the health of our communities depends on creative, knowledgeable and mission driven professionals. Graduating from a CAHME Accredited program helps to better prepare the future leaders of healthcare.

The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education Board of Directors approved the reaccreditation of the University of Phoenix MHA program.

The program meets rigorous standards set by leading academics and practitioners. We recognize their commitment to the field.” — Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, president and CEO of CAHME

SPRING HOUSE, PA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the reaccreditation of the University of Phoenix Master of Health Administration (MHA) program for a seven-year term.

“Our team in the University of Phoenix College of Health Professions has created an exemplary curriculum and the accreditation of our MHA program affirms their dedication and commitment to preparing program graduates for the rewards and realities of healthcare management,” states Doris Savron, Vice Provost, University of Phoenix. “It also means that our program will benefit from the resources and information CAHME provides to support continuous improvement of all program elements.”

“Our MHA program works to ensure students have the foundational competencies and support to succeed wherever they are at in their career journey,” states Heather Steiness, PhD, MPH, Associate Dean, College of Health Professions. “Our students are diverse in many ways: how they identify as individuals, where they live, the backgrounds they bring to the classroom, etc. As such, they not only bring that rich experience to the classroom to share with their peers, but they also contribute to more diversity among healthcare administration professionals on graduation. This supports a more empathetic and compassionate approach to the delivery of healthcare to patients and a better patient experience for everyone.”

The University of Phoenix online MHA degree is offered in traditional and competency-based programs. Competency-based programs are designed for students with work experience and offer faculty-supported learning in which students may earn their degree at a faster pace.

“CAHME's mission is to advance the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME-accredited programs have successfully navigated a thorough and careful accreditation process managed by experts in the study and practice of healthcare management,” said Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME.

The University’s College of Health Professions offers students access to faculty that possess an average of twenty-eight years of professional experience. The current faculty includes five chief executive officers, two chief nursing officers, two chief operating officers, and twenty-six directors of service.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. The 139 CAHME Accredited programs, and those that are in candidacy, the certified programs in population health management and in healthcare quality and safety are leading the field in setting the standards to advance the quality of healthcare management education.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting rigorous, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.

For more information, visit cahme.org.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives.

For more information, visit phoenix.edu.