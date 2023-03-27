Submit Release
Southwest Tennessee Community College Receives Secretary of State’s Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett presented Southwest Tennessee Community College with an award for winning the annual Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition in the 2-year community college category.

Congratulations to Southwest Tennessee Community College for earning the top spot in the 2-year community college category,” said Secretary Hargett. “Our state is stronger when every eligible Tennessean takes part in our electoral process. I commend all the Southwest Tennessee Community College students who played a part in registering their fellow students to vote.”

The Secretary of State’s 2022 Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition was held during National Voter Registration Month in September. Thirty-seven of Tennessee’s 2- and 4-year colleges and universities participated in this year’s contest.

"I am proud of our SGA students and congratulate them for their hard work in registering their fellow students to vote,” said Southwest Tennessee Community College President Dr. Tracy D. Hall. “When students become civically engaged, they not only gain a deeper appreciation and understanding of how democracy works, but also learn ways to positively impact and transform their communities."

In addition to Southwest Tennessee Community College, Cumberland University earned the top spot in the private school category and Middle Tennessee State University won in the 4-year public school category in the Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition. The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, won the Most Creative Voter Registration Campaign and East Tennessee State University won Best Social Media Campaign.

The winning schools were selected based on the number of new students registered and their social media presence, both weighted by student enrollment and their creativity in promoting the Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition.

For more information about the Secretary of State's civic engagement initiatives, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

