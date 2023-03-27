St Albans // DUI Drugs - Refusal

There were 2,165 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,237 in the last 365 days.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2001602
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: March 26, 2023, at approximately 1500 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 North, Georgia VT
VIOLATION: DUI – Drugs Test Refusal
ACCUSED: Toby Charbonneau
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 26, 2023, at approximately 1500 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of single-vehicle crash into the guardrail on I-89. Troopers responded to the location and located Charbonneau, who was uninjured. While on scene, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Charbonneau was screened for DUI and subsequently brought to the VSP St Albans Barracks for processing. Troopers were assisted by a Drug Recognition Expert from VSP. Charbonneau is ordered to appear at Vermont Superior Court -- Franklin Criminal Division on April 18, 2023, at 08:30 AM.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/18/23 0830hrs
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993