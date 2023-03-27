St Albans // DUI Drugs - Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2001602

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: March 26, 2023, at approximately 1500 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 North, Georgia VT

VIOLATION: DUI – Drugs Test Refusal

ACCUSED: Toby Charbonneau

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 26, 2023, at approximately 1500 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of single-vehicle crash into the guardrail on I-89. Troopers responded to the location and located Charbonneau, who was uninjured. While on scene, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Charbonneau was screened for DUI and subsequently brought to the VSP St Albans Barracks for processing. Troopers were assisted by a Drug Recognition Expert from VSP. Charbonneau is ordered to appear at Vermont Superior Court -- Franklin Criminal Division on April 18, 2023, at 08:30 AM.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/18/23 0830hrs

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993