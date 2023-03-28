Chicago Academy for the Arts | ChicagoAcademyForTheArts.org
Chicago Academy for the Arts Marks 41st Year with Major Event, $1 Million Challenge
CAA awarded more tuition assistance in the past year than ever. Justin’s gift and the funds raised through this Challenge enables CAA to make a world-class education accessible to all young artists.”
— Jason Patera, Head of School
CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For more than four decades, The Chicago Academy for the Arts (The Academy) has provided world-class education for aspiring young artists in the fields of music, dance, theatre, media arts, musical theatre, and visual arts. To celebrate this legacy, The Academy is pleased to host Inspire: The Red Carpet Gala - an event that spotlights its diverse creative disciplines in a Hollywood, red carpet award show setting - at Chicago's Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel on Saturday April 1, 2023 . Several alumni, current and former students, and distinguished guests will be in attendance.
Last month, Chicago Academy for the Arts alum and world-renowned songwriter Justin Tranter donated $500,000 - the largest single donation in the school’s history - and announced a community-wide challenge to build engagement to raise $1 million by June 30, 2023.
"Not only did this school make me the artist and songwriter I am today but it saved my life in more ways than I can count. Nothing makes me prouder than to be able to support a place that educates brilliant young creatives and more importantly, gives them a foundation of compassion, community and confidence."
- Justin Tranter (they/them) - 1998, Musical Theatre
As one of Chicago's leading arts and culture high schools, and one of the most diverse schools in Illinois, The Academy created an unmatched and transformative educational model. Students are inspired to expand their potential through rigorous arts training paired with an esteemed academic curriculum.
Notable alumni of The Academy include Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live actor, author, comedian - 2002, Theatre), Lara Flynn Boyle (award-winning actress - 1988, Theatre), Justin Tranter (award-winning musician and music producer - 1998, Musical Theatre), Lalah Hathaway (award-winning singer - 1986, Music), Tom Gold (award-winning choreographer - 1986, Dance), and Kevin Miles (actor and current "Jake from State Farm" - 2008, Theatre).
Graduates of The Academy earned more than $40 million in college scholarships over the past five years and gained admission to the nation’s best universities and conservatories. Most students go on to pursue competitive careers in the arts, as well as the sciences, humanities, business, and more. Alumni exemplify the powerful effect of art and arts education as Broadway stars, GRAMMY award winners, engineers, and entrepreneurs. This special evening will highlight students, alumni, and all those that call The Academy “home.”
The Academy would like to thank the Gala Chair Nadine Mallick, as well as the gala's sponsors:
Justin Tranter
Michael & Kelly Finnerty
Emily Barr & Scott Kane
Rusty Hernandez-Sanfilippo & Jeffrey Sanfilippo
The Bayless Family
Todd & Sharon Walbert
Carlos & Dr. Marina Claudio
Dr. Serafin DeLeon & Dr. Jennifer Chan
Nora Fleming
Krista Linn & Dominique Leonardi
Law Office of Nishay K. Sanan, Esq.
Richard & Susan Sanders
Terri & Michael Freeman
Ryan Arnold
DeSoto & State Communications, Inc.
