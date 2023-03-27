AngloINFO Launches Worldwide Expat Survey 2023, Offering 100 Euro Amazon Gift Card Thank You Prize to Lucky Participants

This survey is open to all expats worldwide and aims to gather information to improve the lives of expats around the world.
PARIS, FRANCE, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AngloINFO, the leading information provider for the English-speaking expat community around the world, is pleased to announce the launch of the AngloINFO Worldwide Expat Survey 2023. This survey is open to all expats and will also provide valuable research regarding the effects of inflation on expats worldwide. The collected data will be analyzed and shared with expat communities, organizations, and policymakers to help make informed decisions to improve the lives of expats globally.
In addition to providing valuable insights, AngloINFO is also offering a 100 euro digital Amazon gift card Thank You Prize to four lucky participants who complete the survey. Completed survey participants are automatically entered in the lucky draw, which will occur within seven days of the survey closing on April 30, 2023. Winners will be notified immediately after the drawing via email and will receive a total of three emails confirming their win. Suppose a winner fails to respond within 24 hours after the third and final email is sent. In that case, the prize will be forfeited, and AngloINFO will draw another random lucky draw winner until all four prizes have been distributed.
Each participant can only win one prize, and winners agree to have their name and region published as a Lucky Draw prize winner. The lucky draw will end after four prizes are distributed.
A company spokesperson, Claire Jordan, explained, "We are thrilled to launch the AngloINFO Worldwide Expat Survey 2023 and provide a platform for expats worldwide to voice their opinions and share their experiences. The survey is designed to gather valuable information that can help improve the lives of expats around the world. We are also excited to offer a 100 euro digital Amazon gift card Thank You Prize to four lucky participants who complete the survey. We encourage all expats to participate and share their insights."
About AngloINFO
AngloINFO is the leading information provider for the English-speaking expat community worldwide, with over 90 regional websites serving more than three million unique visitors each month. AngloINFO provides the latest information and resources for expats across a range of topics, including local news, events, classifieds, and business directories. AngloINFO is committed to providing a platform for the expat community to connect, share, and thrive. For more information about the survey, please visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfvLRWK3lMiQ9x7zX4udbGCEeja0RuJMTjXtedIO6FnuFizyQ/viewform.
