The 2023 AngloINFO Worldwide Expat Survey Aims To Collect Important Data To Improve Expat Living

The 2023 AngloINFO Worldwide Expat Survey is now live. With a mission to collect important data and answer key questions about global expat communities.
CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AngloINFO is proud to announce the launch of its Worldwide Expat Survey, aimed at gaining insight into the global expat community. This survey is one of the most extensive and far-reaching expat studies in recent history, and it will explore the experiences, opinions, and lifestyles of expats across the world. The survey aims to capture a broad range of perspectives, from those who have recently moved abroad to those who have lived overseas for many years.
It will provide valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities that expats face in their daily lives. Key topics that will be explored in the survey include healthcare, economy, inflation, education, housing, employment, and social life. It will also examine the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on expat life, and how expats are adapting to the new normal.
A spokesperson for AngloINFO, Claire Jordan, made an official press statement, “We are excited to launch our Worldwide Expat Survey and provide valuable insights into the expat community. We believe this survey will help us to better understand the needs and challenges of expats. The survey will also enable us to provide the most relevant and up-to-date information that is needed to develop services, products and policies for expat communities across the globe.”
The survey is open to all expats, regardless of nationality, and can be completed online in just a few minutes.
Participants will have the opportunity to be entered in a lucky draw. The lucky draw will commence after the survey entries close on 30th April, 2023. Four lucky winners will win Amazon gift cards.
For more information about the survey and how to participate, please visit AngloINFO’s survey website
