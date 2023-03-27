The Red Dress Ball Foundation announces its headliner, world-renowned and internationally acclaimed DJ Kitty Glitter

L to R: Drag Entertainer Barbie Jo Bontemps with The Red Dress Ball Foundation Founders Brandon Hamilton, Priya Singh, Barrett Morrison, and Matt Hyams
The Red Dress Ball, a community initiative led by Barrett Morrison, Brandon Hamilton, Matt Hyams & Priya Singh, hope to raise $60,000K for HIV/AIDS Charities.
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Red Dress Ball Foundation is thrilled to announce that DJ Kitty Glitter will be joining us for our sixth annual edition of The Red Dress Ball on April 22 at Daniels Spectrum. Hailing from Sydney, Australia, Kitty Glitter is a world-renowned DJ who has come hot off the heels of performing at Sydney’s iconic Mardi Gras Party for World Pride 2023. This marks her first time back on the decks in Toronto since the pandemic.
"We are excited to welcome back DJ Kitty Glitter to Toronto and The Red Dress Ball stage," said Brandon Hamilton, Director of Entertainment at The Red Dress Ball. "Her music and energy are one-of-a-kind, and we know she will help us make this year's event a night to remember."
Kitty Glitter shared her excitement for returning to Canada and performing at The Red Dress Ball: "I am thrilled to be back in Toronto and to be a part of such an important evening that raises awareness and funds for those affected by HIV. I can't wait to bring my glitter to the dancefloor and celebrate with all of you!"
The night will also feature phenomenal local drag talent, with live singing and lipsyncing brought to you by our fabulous emcee, Barbie Jo Bontemps (@bjbontemps), with starlets Miss Shay Dee (@msshaydee, Call Me Mother S2 Contestant & Miss El Convento Rico 22-23) and Mira Fantasy (@mira.fantasy.queen).
The Red Dress Ball is set to take place on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 8 pm at Daniels Spectrum. Proceeds from this year's event will be donated to support the Friends for Life Bike Rally and PWA Toronto.
For more information about The Red Dress Ball Foundation and to purchase tickets, visit www.thereddressball.ca.
ABOUT DJ KITTY GLITTER
Kitty Glitter is one of the most sought-after DJs in the world, with a career spanning over a decade. Based in Sydney, Australia, she has played at some of the biggest events and venues around the globe, including World Pride (Toronto 2014, NYC 2019, Sydney 2023), Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras, Fire Island, and the Elton John AIDS Foundation fundraiser “CLUB LOVE”. Her signature blend of uplifting, vocal, and big-room house music has earned her a loyal following and accolades from fans and industry professionals.
ABOUT THE RED DRESS BALL FOUNDATION
Based in Toronto, The Red Dress Ball Foundation is a Canadian non-profit organization established in 2018 to create ongoing awareness and support for those affected by HIV/AIDS. We aim to raise funds for initiatives and organizations that help people living with, or at risk of HIV/AIDS.
We bring together a broad and diverse community at our annual event, The Red Dress Ball, to advocate for a world without HIV stigma and give back to those in need. Our goal is to create an inclusive space for people to connect, have fun, and support a vital cause. As a Foundation, we are dedicated to making a positive impact in the lives of those affected by HIV/AIDS. We're proud to support the Friends for Life Bike Rally and Toronto People With AIDS Foundation (PWA) as our funding recipients in 2023.
For more information, please contact:
The Red Dress Ball Foundation
info.thereddressball@gmail.com www.thereddressball.ca
Instagram: @thereddressball
Facebook: @thereddressball
