NCCI Forms Strategic Partnership with PAVE

Matthew Preuss, President, NCCI

Alliance will connect national field services network and award-winning technology.

RENO, NV, USA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NCCI, a provider of Risk Resolution Outsourcing (RRO) Solutions with actionable intelligence to mortgage servicers and other firms in the financial services industry for over 25 years, has formed a new strategic partnership with PAVE, a company that leverages its award-winning inspection platform to deliver intelligent vehicle inspections from photos alone. PAVE provides detailed and graded condition reports, highlighting damages and anticipated costs for repair, in just a few minutes.

“This is fantastic technology that will definitely help our auto financing clients better manage their risk,” said Matthew Preuss, NCCI President. “Putting tools like this into the hands of our nationwide network of on-the-ground risk mitigation specialists will bring real value to our finance industry clients. I’m proud to be working with the team at PAVE.”

PAVE’s automated vehicle inspection platform has already won three awards this year, taking the 2023 Big Innovation Award from the Business Intelligence Group, as well as two Merit Awards in the automotive and transportation categories.

NCCI provides customized, client centered and compliance focused outreach solutions. Whether its in-person, remote verification or virtual services, NCCI Connect, NCCI Verify and NCCI eVerify services provide outreach solutions for its clients' customers, assets and sites. The firm’s services mitigate risks and generate resolutions. NCCI is already called upon by its clients for collateral inspections, in-person outreach, loss mitigation support and property inspections. Armed with PAVE’s technology, NCCI will add additional value to its existing clients and promote PAVE’s award-winning technology in the process.

"It’s become widely accepted that our technology platform is an excellent application of AI and the latest in advanced technologies to solve real world problems many in the automotive and transportation industries face today," said Mike Francis, Vice President of Sales for PAVE. “Putting our inspection platform into the hands of people who know how to add value to our mutual clients in the auto finance industry is the best way for us to build our brand and serve more customers. I’m very excited about this new partnership and the opportunities ahead with NCCI.”

About PAVE

PAVE is an automotive technology company that is reimagining how the world inspects vehicles. PAVE is powered by Intelligent Damage Detection capabilities, enabling anyone with a smartphone to complete a guided vehicle inspection by simply taking photos of their vehicle. Headquartered in Toronto, the team brings deep expertise from the automotive and technology industries, blending the best of both artificial and automotive intelligence. For more information, visit pave.ai.

About NCCI

NCCI is a certified Minority Owned Business (MBE) established in 1992 to be a nationwide provider of Risk Resolution Outsourcing (RRO). Using both expert human resources and robust technology, NCCI provides actionable intelligence data, detailed reporting with customizable data points, and compliance-driven processes and protocols to strategically resolve risk for its clients. A number of RRO solutions are available for a range of industries, including Auto Finance Companies, Financial Institutions, Mortgage Servicers, Credit Unions, Medical Providers and Government Agencies.