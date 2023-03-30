Digital Transformation Wind in Slovenia with CloudOffix

Soluma team celebration CloudOffix Soluma

CloudOffix and Soluma have partnered to offer a cutting-edge digital transformation solution to companies in Slovenia that are gearing up for the future.

We have found CloudOffix to be a great tool for digitizing internal processes within an organization.” — Dusan Spajzar, CEO of Soluma

DELAWARE, CLAYMONT, USA, March 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- CloudOffix is continuing its expansion in global SaaS market. CloudOffix has recently entered into a SaaS partnership agreement with Soluma. CloudOffix's unique all-in-one customer experience platform, will be presented by Soluma to its valued customers in Slovenia.The objective of this new partnership is to offer Slovenian companies the latest and most agile digital transformation solutions, enabling them to achieve a sustainable growth in the Slovenian market. The innovative solutions for enterprise digital experience offered by CloudOffix is now available in Slovenia.CloudOffix recognizes the importance of having a flexible system that can handle all aspects of an organization in the ever-changing business world. They aim to get rid of inefficiencies and make processes more efficient by not using multiple software programs in different departments.CloudOffix offers a comprehensive, all-in-one solution that seamlessly supports business processes through an efficient Total Experience ecosystem. This ecosystem enables the optimization of all aspects of the experience, providing a streamlined and effective solution for businesses.Slovenian businesses can improve their operations, connection, and customer satisfaction by utilizing CloudOffix's vast collection of features like CRM, sales, marketing, e-commerce, project management, help desk, invoicing, and HR.As a leading player in the SaaS industry, CloudOffix is highly regarded for its superior customization capabilities and flexibility. CloudOffix's solutions helped businesses in various industries with their digital transformation initiatives, and supported them to provide a great customer experience.CloudOffix is committed to enhancing the overall experience, encompassing employee, customer, digital, and user experiences. This holistic approach ensures that all aspects of the experience are optimized for maximum effectiveness and efficiency.Gokhan Erdogdu, CEO of CloudOffix, expressed his excitement about the new partnership with Soluma, stating that it will allow the company to provide even greater value to businesses in the region and help take their customer experience to the next level. CloudOffix's commitment to delivering cost-effective and sustainable solutions that can adapt to the constantly evolving business landscape is in line with Soluma's mission to provide innovative solutions to help businesses optimize their operations. With this partnership, Slovenian businesses can now benefit from the digital customer experience solutions that will help them increase efficiency, agility, and better serve their customers.Dusan Spajzar, CEO of Soluma added, "I am very pleased to be able to announce that CloudOffix has become a part of our product portfolio. We have found CloudOffix to be a great all-in-one cx platform for digitizing all business processes within an organization. CloudOffix features support all business processes, and all the features are seamlessly integrated into an efficient CX ecosystem that supports all aspects of the business organization."Mojca Špajzar Dimec, Success Manager at Soluma also expressed her excitement, stating, "I'm delighted that our company is now in the process of optimizing the way we do business and improving the quality of our services with CloudOffix - we can't wait to share the benefits with our valued customers!"CloudOffix sees global growth and embraces the future of work with all-in-one CX solutions, offering time and cost savings while prioritizing sustainability.About CloudOffixCLOUDOFFIX is a comprehensive, all-in-one CX platform that helps businesses streamline their operations, improve communication and collaboration, and provide a seamless experience for both employees and customers. With a range of powerful tools, including CRM, marketing, e-commerce, project management, help desk, invoicing, and HR, CloudOffix is the ultimate solution for businesses looking to increase efficiency, agility, and better serve their customers.Gone are the days of data silos and inefficiencies caused by multiple, non-integrated systems. With CloudOffix, businesses can bring together all of their front and back office functions in a single, easy-to-use platform. Plus, with endless customization options and low-code/no-code features, businesses can easily tailor CloudOffix to meet their unique needs without the need for extensive coding knowledge or resources.About SolumaSOLUMA is a software development company that assists businesses in meeting the challenges of Business Process Management by providing smart, strategic solutions and proven expertise. They offer tools to increase efficiency, transparency, and compliance in operations. Their customer-centric strategy combines technology, innovation, and people skills to provide added value and enthusiasm with a holistic approach.

