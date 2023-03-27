New Features Enhance Mapping Experience on AgroScout Web Platform

Canopy Coverage Over Orthophoto Stitched Orthophoto Uploading

AgroScout announced the addition of two new features to their web platform, aimed at improving mapping efficiency and accuracy.

ISRAEL, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "We are excited to introduce these game-changing features that will revolutionize the way our users work with orthophotos”. said CEO Simcha Shore.”Our customers can now upload stitched orthophotos with ease, and gain an accurate representation of their property with our new canopy coverage feature. These features will save our customers time, streamline their workflow, and provide them with more detailed information than ever before."

The first new feature is the ability to upload stitched orthophotos directly to the [Company Name] web platform. This eliminates the need for manual uploading processes and saves users time and effort. With this new feature, customers can seamlessly upload their orthophotos to the platform, and begin analyzing and extracting data from the imagery right away.

The second new feature is the addition of canopy coverage over orthophotos. This feature provides a clear view of the trees and vegetation over the orthophotos, allowing users to accurately assess the state of their property. With this level of detail, users can make more informed decisions about land management, conservation efforts, and more.

According to a recent survey of [Company Name] users, 80% reported that these new features have improved their workflow and efficiency. Additionally, 90% of users found the canopy coverage feature to be a valuable addition to the platform.

AgroScout is a leading provider of mapping and geospatial solutions for businesses and organizations. With these new features, AgroScout continues to set the standard for innovation and excellence in the industry. To learn more about the platform and these new features, visit www.agro-scout.com