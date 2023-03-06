AgroScout Technology Revolutionizes Potato Farming in the USA

AgroScout collaboration with CropTrak AgroScout Platform AgroScout Collaboration with CropTrak

ISRAEL, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AgroScout, a leading provider of precision agriculture technology, has announced its collaboration with potato growers in the USA, bringing a comprehensive solution for collecting and analyzing data throughout the entire potato growth cycle. The technology leverages the latest in drone, satellite, and mobile technology to gather precise data on soil conditions, plant health, and crop yield, providing farmers with real-time information to make informed decisions.

This cutting-edge technology is a SAAS (Software as a Service) company, meaning that it can be used anywhere in the USA without the need for a special operating team. Each technician can easily operate the technology with a unique app, making it accessible to farmers of all sizes. In the beginning of 2022, AgroScout added innovative Colorado potato beetle detection to its crop protection abilities, and at the end of the year, the company created a heatmap layer with prescription maps that can help guide precision spraying, resulting in a decrease of chemical use by 40-85% and significant cost savings for growers.

AgroScout is the only technology with the ability to make stand count on potatoes, which is essential for yield estimation at the beginning of the season. The company has also added a canopy over orthophoto, a feature that improves yield estimations throughout the season and has a high correlation with the final yield. Using the canopy coverage feature, growers can save thousands of dollars by avoiding unnecessary spraying or fertilizing at the end of the season.

This year, AgroScout has also added the world's most advanced agricultural drone, the Mavic 3 Enterprise Multispectral, to its toolkit. The drone has high-resolution RGB and multispectral cameras, providing even more data for farmers to make informed decisions. AgroScout is excited to announce new services and possibilities that will be released in 2023.

Finally, AgroScout has collaborated with the farm management software CropTrak, allowing growers around the world to accumulate agricultural data from various sources and turn it into profitable action items.

"At AgroScout, we believe that precision agriculture is the future of farming," said CEO Simcha Shore. "Our technology is designed to help farmers optimize their operations, improve yields, and reduce their environmental impact. We're thrilled to bring our innovative solutions to potato growers in the USA and look forward to a successful collaboration."