Ethics Awareness Month

March 27, 2023

Throughout this month we spread the message, and highlighted the importance of, maintaining high ethical standards in our workplace. We learned that to be successful in achieving our strategic mission, we must hold ourselves accountable to high ethical standards and encourage others to do the same. When in danger of a violation, it is our responsibility to Speak Up. We also learned the key role leaders and managers play in leading by example, Listening Up, and showing they care. These behaviors and actions help strengthen the foundation with which we execute our strategy.

While we celebrate Ethics Awareness in March, your commitment to promoting and sustaining an ethical community is essential year-round. We encourage daily self-reflection. Consider if your behaviors and actions are aligned to support a positive workplace culture. What adjustments might you make?

Be sure to:

We invite you to share your feedback in a quick Survey. Thank you for your continued commitment to an ethical workplace.

Lindsey Nottage

Director of Enterprise Compliance

Ethics Awareness Training

