MPU Student Cheang Wai Hun Wins Glory for Macao by Breaking the World Record for Single-arm Pull-ups

MACAU, March 27 - Cheang Wai Hun, a student of the Faculty of Health Sciences and Sports of the Macao Polytechnic University, has won glory for Macao by breaking the Guinness World Record for the most single-arm pull-ups in one minute.

Cheang Wai Hun achieved a total of 21 single-arm pull-ups in one minute, breaking the previous Guinness World Record of 18, and beating what had been considered the extremely challenging 20-pullup benchmark. Cheang said that breaking the world record is a significant achievement in his life, and he will strive to make new records in the future. He also shared his own experience in fitness training, and how we should master movement techniques when doing sports, sensibly arrange our training intensity and training volume, and not to rush or train beyond our ability.  He is also looking forward to more people taking part in fitness training.

Macao Polytechnic University is committed to cultivating outstanding sports talents. All-round degree programmes are provided, including Physical Education Bachelor Degree, Master’s Degree and Doctoral Degree. By actively encouraging students to participate in local and international competitions, MPU students are able to continuously accumulate experiences, thus enriching their university life. Over the years, MPU students and alumni have been competing hard in international sporting events and obtaining outstanding achievements; indeed, they contribute their part to the cultivation of talents in the physical education specialisation.

