[Promoting “Multi-venue Event” Advantages] Over 130 Industry Representatives Attend the “2024 Macao-Hengqin Promotion Seminar (Chengdu)” and Join Over 90 Business Talks

MACAU, September 25 - The “2024 Macao-Hengqin Promotion Seminar (Chengdu)”, jointly organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of Macao Special Administrative Region and the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, kicked off on 24 September and was attended by over 150 representatives of the government departments, MICE industry associations and MICE event organisers from Macao, Hengqin and Chengdu. At the Seminar, the business negotiation and exchange sessions were arranged, facilitating more than 90 business talks. The activities enhanced the MICE exchange and co-operation between Chengdu and Hengqin-Macao.

Chengdu Enterprises Expected to Hold Exhibitions in Macao and Hengqin

At the event, there were intensive business networking and lively interactions among enterprises. Some enterprise representatives from Chengdu showed strong interests in the “Multi-venue Event” pattern and wished to go to Macao-Hengqin in person to explore the potential MICE opportunities. At the same time, they looked forward to establishing a closer co-operation with Macao-Hengqin MICE industry players to leverage complementary advantages and to achieve co-ordinated development. On the other hand, some Macao-Hengqin enterprises also stated that, through the promotion seminar, they learned more about the characteristics of the MICE resources and service highlights in Chengdu. Through “face-to-face” in-depth exchanges, they established the precise connection with each other and shared the cutting-edge information in the industry.

During the event, the representative of the Economic Development Bureau of the Co-operation Zone and the representative of IPIM introduced the favourable MICE policies in Macao and Hengqin, fully demonstrating the vitality and development potential of the MICE industry in these two regions.

Five Promotion Seminars Attracted Over 630 Representatives from MICE and Tourism Industries

The “2024 Macao-Hengqin Promotion Seminars” have been organised at five stops since this July, respectively Shenzhen, Foshan, Guangzhou, Xi’an and Chengdu. In total, the events have attracted over 630 participants from MICE, tourism and other industries. The seminar organisers have taken these opportunities to fully demonstrate the new pattern and latest highlights of the Macao-Hengqin MICE co-operation, to gradually expand the influence of the “MICE² Macao x Hengqin” brand. On the other hand, the promotion seminars could also help enterprises grasp the development opportunities of “Macao Platform + International Resources + Hengqin Space + Shared Results”, to achieve the effect of “1+1>2”. After the Chengdu stop, the “2024 Macao-Hengqin Promotion Seminar” will be held in Shanghai during the “China International Import Expo”.