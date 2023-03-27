Miratech Named Winner in the 19th Annual Globee® Cybersecurity Awards

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW YORK, March 27 2023 – Miratech, a leading global IT services and consulting company, announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Oleg Khudiakov, Miratech’s Information Security Director, a winner in the 19th Annual 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards.
The Globee Cybersecurity Awards recognize cybersecurity companies and professionals for their innovative approaches and effective solutions in ensuring security in the digital age. The awards cover various categories such as risk management, threat detection, cloud security, data privacy, and more. The program aims to raise awareness about cybersecurity issues and honor those who have made significant contributions to protecting organizations and individuals from cyber threats.
Miratech's cybersecurity project involved collaborating with our top experts to create a detailed plan with over 30 action items across 16 domains. The project underwent rigorous testing, including all levels and perimeters, providing the highest level of security while remaining cost-effective.
"We are very glad to be acknowledged as a leader in the industry and winning the prestigious Globee Awards," says Oleg Khudiakov, Miratech's Information Security Director. "Our focus on delivering exceptional customer experience service has been the key to our success. This recognition validates our efforts in meeting the needs of our customers, and we remain committed to exceeding their expectations."
“I would like to congratulate all the winners of the 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards for their outstanding contributions in securing the digital landscape,” says San Madan, President of Globee Awards. “Your hard work, innovation, and commitment to cybersecurity are essential to protecting our digital future. Your achievement serves as an inspiration to others in the industry and demonstrates the power of collaboration, innovation, and dedication. I along with my team are proud to honor your accomplishments and celebrate your success.”
About Miratech
Miratech helps visionaries to change the world. We are a global IT services and consulting company that brings together proven global enterprise processes and methodologies and start-up innovation. Today we support digital transformations for the largest enterprises on the planet.
By partnering with both large and small players, we stay at the leading edge of technology, remain nimble even as a global leader, and create technology that helps our clients further enhance their business. Our culture of Relentless Performance enables over 99% of Miratech’s engagements to succeed by meeting or exceeding scope, schedule, and/or budget objectives since our inception in 1989. For additional information please visit miratechgroup.com.
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, Cybersecurity World Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Leadership Awards, Sales, Marketing, & Customer Success Awards, and the Women In Business Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
