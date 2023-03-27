Hive Pro Appoints John Lyons as Chief Revenue Officer

Seasoned Sales Executive Brings Over 25 Years of IT Industry Experience to Drive Growth and Expansion

MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hive Pro, a leading Threat Exposure Management vendor in cybersecurity, today announced the appointment of John Lyons as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With more than 25 years of sales management experience in the IT industry, Lyons will be responsible for accelerating the company's revenue growth, expanding its market presence, and strengthening its sales team.

In his new role, Lyons will be based out of Herndon, VA and will oversee all aspects of Hive Pro's sales strategy and execution. With a proven track record in driving sales growth, Lyons brings deep expertise in network security solutions, network management offerings, and enterprise storage solutions. He has extensive experience in managing direct sales teams and channel models in U.S. Federal, U.S. Commercial, and international markets. Lyons is also certified in several major sales strategies, including Sandler, Miller-Heiman, QBS, and SPIN Selling.

Lyons has held various leadership positions in several high-profile organizations. His most recent role was Chief Revenue Officer at Sayari. Prior to that, he served as the Chief Revenue Officer at INKY Technology, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at ThreatConnect, Inc., and Vice President of Sales at Tenable Network Security, among other notable positions.

The Hive Pro Threat Exposure Management Platform is the industry's leading solution for contextualizing, prioritizing, and resolving all threats against an organization's assets on a continuous basis. The platform is a composite of two powerful tools, HivePro Uni5 and ArtemisPro, which work together to provide security teams with complete oversight, analysis, testing, and management of all vulnerabilities, threats, and assets. This platform promotes risk reduction and fortifies security controls, helping businesses protect themselves against potential attacks.

Anand Choudha, Founder and CEO of Hive Pro, said, "We are excited to welcome John to our executive team. His wealth of experience and success in building and managing high-performing sales teams make him an invaluable addition to our organization. We look forward to his leadership as we continue to deliver innovative solutions and services to our clients and drive accelerated growth for Hive Pro."

"I am thrilled to join Hive Pro as its Chief Revenue Officer," said Lyons. "I am impressed by the company's commitment to innovation and its dedication to providing exceptional products and services. I look forward to working with the team to propel the company's growth and expand its market presence."

About Hive Pro

Hive Pro Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in Threat Exposure Management, empowering businesses to understand their exposure to threats and close them before they get compromised. The Hive Pro Threat Exposure Management Platform is the industry's premier solution for contextualizing, prioritizing, and resolving threats targeting your organization's assets continuously. The platform comprises two powerful tools, HivePro Uni5 and ArtemisPro, working in tandem to provide security teams with comprehensive oversight, analysis, testing, and management of vulnerabilities, threats, and assets. Our platform promotes risk reduction and strengthens security controls, helping businesses safeguard themselves against potential attacks.

Hive Pro has its corporate headquarters in Milpitas, California and presence across the USA, EMEA, and APAC. To learn more, visit www.hivepro.com.