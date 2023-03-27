Earable Neuroscience showcased FRENZ AI-powered Brainband for deep sleep at WIRED Health 2023

CGO Earable Neuroscience, Mrs. Doan Kieu My (Kimi Doan) shared on WIRED Health 2023 stage
An event attendee tried and pre-ordered FRENZ™ Brainband at WIRED Health Test Lab area
Earable Neuroscience showcases FRENZ™ Brainband at WIRED Health 2023, a wearable device that uses AI to improve sleep, focus, and relaxation.
HANOI, VIETNAM, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 21st in London, United Kingdom, Earable Neuroscience - a deep-tech company specializing in researching and developing practical applications for neuroscience - demonstrated the FRENZ™ Brainband at the WIRED Health 2023 event. Earable was among the 5 healthcare-related technologies invited by the WIRED Health editorial team to one of the world's most prestigious events in the health industry.
WIRED Health is an annual event organized by WIRED magazine, where health leaders and experts from around the world learn about new trends and technological applications in the health field. WIRED Health 2023 focuses on big ideas, breakthroughs in research, and innovative products that are driving new approaches to healthcare services. An event is also a meeting place and sharing platform for over 500 of the world's largest healthcare businesses.
On the big stage of the WIRED Health 2023, Ms. Doan Kieu My (Kimi Doan), CGO, representative of Earable Neuroscience, gave a presentation and introduced the FRENZ™ Brainband product and its potential in revolutionizing the sleep care industry.
FRENZ™ Brainband is a wearable device that integrates artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor and activate brain activity to improve sleep, focus, and relaxation. Designed to track precisely EEG brain signals and other biovitals, then deliver personalized audio contents via the bone-conduction speakers, FRENZ™ Brainband provides detailed data on users' sleep patterns, helping sleep experts, psychologists, and healthcare service providers improve their service quality. It also supports hospitals, research institutes, and pharmaceutical manufacturers for telehealth treatments, drug discovery, and drug validation processes.
In addition, at the WIRED Health Test Lab area, WIRED Health event participants were able to experience and test the features of the FRENZ™ Brainband product.
Ms. Kameron Young, an attendee of the WIRED Health 2023 event, shared that: "As a bio-feedback medical engineering student, I am thrilled to experience the latest breakthroughs in sensor technology in a consumer electronic product like FRENZ™ Brainband. I have tried the focus feature of the product and was impressed with its effectiveness. I can use FRENZ anytime while studying, working, entertaining, meditating, or sleeping for better cognitive functions."
The smart headband FRENZ has been featured in major media outlets including Bloomberg, BBC, Yahoo! News, Mashable, USA Today/Reviewed.com, The Times, Daily Mail, and EuroTV as one of the breakthrough technologies and technology trends of 2023. "We have selected and invited Earable Neuroscience to be one of the 5 technology companies to present at this event. FRENZ™ Brainband is a breakthrough product that has the potential to disrupt the consumer sleep tech industry." - a WIRED representative added.
--
Earable® Neuroscience US is a deep tech company delivering scalable, human-centric solutions that improve the everyday experience. Earable® invented the FRENZ™ Brainband - the world's most accurate consumer wearable that can track and stimulate brain activity for better sleep, focus, and relaxation.
Pre-orders are now available at www.frenzband.com.
Media Contact: media@earable.ai
