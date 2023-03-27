Meet the Surgeon: The Founder Dr. Ekta Yadav Is Impacting The World By Sharing Stories, Innovations And Visions

Her platforms aim to give professionals a voice, share innovations and visions, and bring structure to the anarchy of misinformation in the various industries.
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Ekta Yadav's professional journey began with her pursuit of medicine, earning her MD, and subsequently immersing herself in the scientific community. Her passion for dermatology, medical physiology, microbiology, oncology, and the desire to be a scientific and medical visionary led her to establish Skincare Anarchy The Podcast and YŪGEN Magazine. Both platforms aim to give professionals a voice, share their innovations and visions, and bring structure to the anarchy of misinformation in the various industries they cover as a media outlet. She chose her current industry driven by her aspiration to become a Nobel laureate and leader of medical science and innovation. In this interview, Dr. Ekta Yadav shares her journey to success and the impact her podcast show and magazine have made on her community and followers.
Liana Zavo: Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company.
Dr.Ekta Yadav: The most interesting story since I began leading my company is the impact Skincare Anarchy The Podcast and YŪGEN Magazine have had on their respective industries. By providing a platform for professionals to share their stories, innovations, and visions, they have become a leading force against misinformation and have significantly contributed to educating the public about dermatology, medical physiology, microbiology, oncology, and beyond.
LZ: Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you first starting?
DEY: When first starting, I struggled to balance my various roles in medicine, science, and business. The funniest mistake I made was trying to do everything myself without delegating tasks or seeking help- one Woman team was her motto for too long! I learned the importance of time management, prioritizing tasks, and delegating responsibilities from this experience, which has since allowed me to manage my roles more effectively and concentrate on what I want my companies to be known for: spreading awareness and broadening the common knowledge base for consumers and businesses worldwide.
LZ: None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?
DEY: I am grateful for the support of my mentors, colleagues, and collaborators who have helped her get to where she is today. One particular
person who has been instrumental in my journey is a mentor from my early days in medical school, a Cardiologist who gave insight into the enigma of
life’s origins from the first heartbeat and beyond. This individual not only provided invaluable guidance and encouragement but also inspired me to
pursue my passion for medicine, science, innovation, and learning relentlessly. Others who come to mind are amazing women of our industry
such as Steffanie Attenberg who gave me an opportunity to write for NewBeauty and share skills and knowledge that was coming from the interviews I conducted on SA during the early phases of that journey.
LZ: Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?
DEY: Here are "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started," Passion is crucial: Choose a field that genuinely excites you, as it will drive you to push boundaries and stay committed during challenging times. Challenges are inevitable: Be prepared to face obstacles and setbacks. Resilience and adaptability will help you bounce back and stay true to your goals. Time management is key: Balancing multiple responsibilities can be challenging, but learning to manage your time, prioritize tasks, and delegate will help you stay focused and efficient. Networking is invaluable: Building a strong network of industry experts, partners, and mentors will provide you with guidance, insights, and opportunities to grow your business and expand your reach. Embrace technology: Harness the power of technology to facilitate communication, disseminate information, and connect with a global audience. This can increase efficiency and keep your business at the forefront of advancements in your industry.
LZ: How have you used your success to make the world a better place?
DEY: I have used my success to make the world a better place by providing platforms like Skincare Anarchy The Podcast and YŪGEN Magazine. These platforms allow professionals to share their stories, innovations, and visions, combating misinformation in their respective industries. Moreover, I am committed to promoting sustainability, responsible practices, and environmental awareness. If I were to inspire a movement, it might be centered around increasing scientific literacy and bridging the gap between the scientific community and the general public. By fostering platforms that provide direct access to experts, promoting transparency, and leveraging technology, I could create a movement that benefits a large number of people through accessible, accurate, and reliable information. Given my passion for science, innovation, and learning, I would be interested in having a private breakfast or lunch with someone like Elon Musk, Noam Chomsky, Neil deGrasse Tyson, or Dr. Anthony Fauci. All of these individuals have made significant contributions to their respective fields and have demonstrated a strong commitment to pushing boundaries, making them ideal conversation partners for my platform.
Dr. Ekta Yadav's dedication to combating misinformation and promoting scientific knowledge has already had a positive impact on countless individuals who rely on her platforms for accurate information. As her influence continues to grow, she could expand her efforts to engage with educational institutions and policymakers to develop programs that promote scientific literacy from an early age. By collaborating with these entities, Dr.Ekta can ensure that future generations have access to accurate, reliable, and easily understandable scientific information. Dr. Ekta's journey has also demonstrated the importance of interdisciplinary approaches in addressing complex problems. By combining her expertise in medicine, science, and business, she has managed to create unique and valuable platforms that offer insights from multiple perspectives. Encouraging collaboration between different fields can lead to innovative
solutions and a more comprehensive understanding of the challenges we face as a society.
