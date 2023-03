SmartMomGig.com and Managed Service Providers Association of America ANNOUNCING THEIR PARTNERSHIP

SmartMomGig.com and Managed Service Provider Association of America announce their partnership. Working together, to help bridge the divide and bring technology skills and jobs to those who want and need them. The journey doesn’t define you, what you do along the way does!

Working together, to connect businesses and workers, in addition to supporting the technological education and certification of the next generations.

Aim higher than you think and remember, it’s a marathon and not a sprint. Great achievements come to those who have the energy to attract greatness!” — Dave Jooste, President of MSP Association of America

DENVER, CO, USA, March 27, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- SmartMomGig.com and Managed Service Providers Association of America (MSP Association of America) are announcing they have partnered to increase connections between businesses and remote workers, across America.According to Dawn Wellott, Founder and CEO of SmartMomGig.com, she is excited about all the partnership will be able to accomplish. She commented, “This partnership will provide freelance services to over 23,000 MSPs, with resources that are otherwise unobtainable to this group. It’s a Win-Win for everyone during these unpredictable times.”News and details of upcoming events, milestones, and the impact of the partnership’s endeavors will be forthcoming, as they occur.ABOUT Managed Service Profiders Association of AmericaThe Managed Service Providers Association of America (MSPAA) was formed with three primary missions. Each of these unique objectives has its own separate journey which takes clients, members, and students along a collaborative and informative path to building a future for technology, business, and education.Their unified voice has been designed to empower MSPs to succeed in the marketplace, while giving clients access to a national database of providers that have been verified in their field. Each MSP owner knows the hours spent in building a successful business, therefore they also know what it means to seek and hire a skilled team, and what that costs in time. They have streamlined the process, to accomplish that within the scope of a few search filters.As the MSPAA builds relationships, they also understand the need to give back to their communities. It has become a mission of the MSPAA to offer a student training program. Their education initiative selects students new to the technology field and sponsors technical certification courses.ABOUT SmartMomGig.comSmartMomGig.com, a catalyst in the freelance and remote worker solution, connects business owners with vetted, US-based remote freelance workers. This connection helps keep skilled stay-at-home moms and professional women in the workforce, providing and caring for themselves and their families, while still contributing on a professional level. It also benefits the individual businesses, helping them scale-up and retain more of their revenue. This, in turn, benefits local economies, which contributes to uplifting our National economy. SmartMomGig.com is your platform for the transitioning workforce.