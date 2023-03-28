Celebrating 11 Year Old Girl for Winning Love is Made in America Design Contest

Celebrating 11 Year Old Girl "Sprinkles' for Winning Love is Made in America Design Contest, to learn more visit www.LoveisMadeinAmerica.com
Recruiting for Good, sponsors The Sweetest Design Contest and is celebrating March's winner, 11 year-old girl "Sprinkles." She won a $100 gift card.
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a forward-thinking staffing agency in LA helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
The purpose of the meaningful creative design contest is to inspire kids; use their talent for good to create something beautiful (that they love).
Every month, our team of judges will pick a winning jean design, and Recruiting for Good will reward a $100 Jeans Shopping Gift Card.
How Do Parents Help Their Sweet Kids Participate?
1. Talented kids must be in LA and attend Elementary School.
2. Kids hand draw jeans design (no computer generated designs).
3. Parent takes a picture of the design and emails it to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Sprinkles, thank you for participating and congratulations on winning this month's contest. Enjoy your shopping gift card."
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact, Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Retain Recruiting for Good today to find the talent you need and prepare kids for tomorrow's jobs; proceeds generated from delivering sweet staffing solutions help fund meaningful mentoring programs for kids in your community.
Candidates and companies help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact. 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet mentoring programs preparing kids for life. To learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful creative writing work program) teaching sweet skills, success habits, and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet girls (9 to 13 years-old) work on writing gigs.
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Appreciate Yourself, Enjoy Sweet benefits, and Party for Good!"
Kids Design Tomorrow is a sweet one year mentoring program, created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good. Kids participate in sweet immersive activities that inspire participation. Through fun fulfilling experiences, sweet creative (design, drawing, and writing) gigs, and the sweetest parties too, kids learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values….resulting in discovering their passion. To learn more visit: www.KidsDesignTomorrow.com
Love to Do Some Good for You + The Community Too. Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help support Kids Mentoring Programs (The Sweetest Gigs) and Earn The Sweetest Travel Gift Card to Make a Positive Impact with your family and friends. We love to reward luxury gift cards to experience, share, and gift travel with The World's Best Travel Companies for Anniversaries, Birthdays, and Honeymoons Too! Want to learn more? Visit www.TraveltoSweetParty.com Every Destination is a Celebration.
