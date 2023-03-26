Submit Release
Suspects and Vehicle Sought in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the Sixth District

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in the Sixth District.

 

In each offense below, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.

 

  • At approximately 11:25 am, in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, NE. CCN: 23046145
  • At approximately 11:30 am, in the 3900 block of Benning Road, NE. CCN: 23046141
  • At approximately 2:28 pm, in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, NE. CCN: 23046223

 

The suspects and the suspect vehicle, described as a silver 2016 Hyundai Sedan and last seen bearing MD tags 9DB4914, were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

