President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Mississippi

WASHINGTON ­-- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Mississippi to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on March 24-25, 2023.

The President's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can apply for disaster assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA App. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work, including direct federal assistance under the Public Assistance program, damaged by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

John F. Boyle has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.