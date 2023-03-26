Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 103 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,083 in the last 365 days.

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Mississippi

WASHINGTON ­-- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Mississippi to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on March 24-25, 2023.

The President's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can apply for disaster assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA App. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work, including direct federal assistance under the Public Assistance program, damaged by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

John F. Boyle has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

You just read:

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Mississippi

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more