...this may be the first-ever Pluto transit they'll bear witness to.”
— Allure Magazine
DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Now is the time to discuss the various changes that Pluto - yes, either the dwarf or the fully-recognized planet that has been in the news in recent years. It has just entered into a new sign this month after fifteen years and it could be a smart thing for you to get to know what to expect in the next two years as Pluto takes several years to change the guard.
"Depending on how old you are, you may have seen this occur just once, twice, or three times in your life thus far; for some [people who are younger], this may be the first-ever Pluto transit they'll bear witness to."
- Allure Magazine
Speeches, personal consultations, and astrological reading sessions are available with Roderic Walter, a certified, professional astrologer - certified in 2008, and practicing professionally for almost 30 years. He also has a Bachelor's of Science in Languages from Georgetown University.
With today's technology, you or your organization can enjoy top-flight astrological training and consultation from the comfort of your home, office, hotel, or convention center.
Mr. Walter has an extensive background in world languages, musical performance, general and scientific research, and writing. He is happy to receive your request and help you navigate one of the most important transitions of our lives.
For interviews, questions, or just more information, contact:
Roderic Walter
walterroderic439@gmail.com
(313) 815-6859
Roderic Walter
Roderic Walter
+1 313-815-6859
walterroderic439@gmail.com
You just read:
Pluto Has Signaled Global Change, Astrologer Open for Business
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Roderic Walter
Roderic Walter
+1 313-815-6859
walterroderic439@gmail.com