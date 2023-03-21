Kandi Coated Celebrations Opens February 2023 In Answer To The Ozark’s Need For LGBTQ Friendly Wedding Officiants
My grandfather taught me to be of service and to find a need and fill it.”BRANSON, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kandi Coated Celebrations opened Valentine's Day 2023 to serve any couple looking for a non-traditional wedding experience in The Ozarks, with a heart for LGBTQ couples. Licensed Officiant Kandis Neumeier, provides personalized love stories as well as customized, themed ceremonies for ANY couple. With an included range of Springfield, MO to Eureka Springs, AR and onto Springdale, AR this small business entrepreneur hopes to ease the burden of finding an available licensed officiant.
Having become licensed to help out family and friends with their weddings, Mrs. Neumeier says, “Others in the community have expressed annoyance of not being able to book someone to perform their ceremony, especially in the LGBTQ community. My grandfather taught me to be of service and to find a need and fill it.” So, she and her husband Chadwich decided to start a business solely focused on performing wedding ceremonies. Chadwich added, “Kandis likes to drive, so we decided there is no reason to not extend the service area beyond Stone Co.”
Kandi Coated Celebrations offers services beyond personalized and themed services to include last minute elopements as well. The newly founded company is willing to work with couples based upon their budget needs. This business feels that community is paramount, so it also hopes to work with wedding vendors as a bridge to engaged couples. Kandis and Chadwich Neumeier extend their hand to anyone trying to get married who need help with direction on LGBTQ friendly vendors. They have gone so far as to create a page on their website for vendors at https://kandicoatedcelebrations.com/referrals/
Kandi Coated Celebrations offers free consultations so if you are getting ready for YOUR big day, you can schedule a consultation at kandicoatedcelebrations.com. This one-of-a-kind business boasts the tagline “Because you deserve a wedding day as unique as you are.” Kandi Coated Celebrations really wants to honor the uniqueness in The Ozarks.
