St Albans Barracks/Operation without Owners Consent

STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2001589
TROOPER: Andrew Underwood
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: March 25, 2023/ 1947 hours
LOCATION: Sodom Road, Georgia
VIOLATION: Aggravated Operation without Owners Consent
ACCUSED: Jason Breault
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 25, 2023, at 1947 hours, Vermont State Police was advised of a vehicle off the road on Sodom Road in Georgia. Upon arrival, no one was found with the vehicle. The owner was contacted and advised that the vehicle had been stolen by a man known to him as Jason Breault, age 46. Breault returned to the scene and admitted to taking the vehicle without permission. The vehicle sustained damage during the crash and was towed from the scene. Breault was taken into custody and later released on a citation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: April 18, 2023
COURT: Franklin
LODGED – LOCATION:
BAIL:NA
MUG SHOT: Y
Trooper Andrew Underwood
Vermont State Police-St Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993