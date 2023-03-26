St Albans Barracks/Operation without Owners Consent

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2001589

TROOPER: Andrew Underwood

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: March 25, 2023/ 1947 hours

LOCATION: Sodom Road, Georgia

VIOLATION: Aggravated Operation without Owners Consent

ACCUSED: Jason Breault

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 25, 2023, at 1947 hours, Vermont State Police was advised of a vehicle off the road on Sodom Road in Georgia. Upon arrival, no one was found with the vehicle. The owner was contacted and advised that the vehicle had been stolen by a man known to him as Jason Breault, age 46. Breault returned to the scene and admitted to taking the vehicle without permission. The vehicle sustained damage during the crash and was towed from the scene. Breault was taken into custody and later released on a citation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: April 18, 2023

COURT: Franklin

LODGED – LOCATION:

BAIL:NA

MUG SHOT: Y