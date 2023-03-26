Submit Release
St Albans Barracks/Operation without Owners Consent

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

             

 

CASE#: 23A2001589

 

TROOPER:  Andrew Underwood                             

 

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

 

DATE/TIME: March 25, 2023/ 1947 hours

 

LOCATION: Sodom Road, Georgia

 

VIOLATION: Aggravated Operation without Owners Consent

 

 

ACCUSED: Jason Breault                                                                       

 

AGE: 46

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 25, 2023, at 1947 hours, Vermont State Police was advised of a vehicle off the road on Sodom Road in Georgia. Upon arrival, no one was found with the vehicle. The owner was contacted and advised that the vehicle had been stolen by a man known to him as Jason Breault, age 46. Breault returned to the scene and admitted to taking the vehicle without permission. The vehicle sustained damage during the crash and was towed from the scene. Breault was taken into custody and later released on a citation.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE: April 18, 2023      

 

COURT: Franklin

 

LODGED – LOCATION:   

 

BAIL:NA

 

MUG SHOT: Y

 



Trooper Andrew Underwood

Vermont State Police-St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993


St Albans Barracks/Operation without Owners Consent

