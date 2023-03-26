Neptune Digital Assets Announces the Release of Audited Financial Statements with an 1069% Increase in Total Revenues over Prior Year

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2023) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. NDA NPPTF 1NW ("Neptune" or the "Company"), one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada, is pleased to announce that it has released its August 31, 2022 annual audited consolidated financial statements and management, discussion and analysis.

Below are a number of financial highlights pertaining to the August 31, 2022 year-end and for the period subsequent to year-end and up to the date of this news release.

Neptune ended the year on August 31, 2022 with $36.0 million in assets and no debt.

Neptune earned total revenues and other income of $7,405,529 through Bitcoin mining, staking, DeFi and other income-generating activities during the year.

Of the $18.9 million dollar net comprehensive loss for the year ended August 31, 2022, $16.3 million is related to a decrease in the fair values and impairments of underlying cryptocurrency assets and investments held and another $7.17 million related to a write-down in the value of mining rigs to fair market value.

Neptune mined $1,468,243 worth of Bitcoin up to August 31, 2022. As of the date of this release, Neptune had a total balance of 235 Bitcoin in cold storage and an additional 64 Bitcoin under chapter 11 claims with Genesis and Celsius, the outcome of those claims is currently unknown. Neptune currently does not sell its Bitcoin and all Bitcoin is now stored in cold storage.

Neptune's two largest digital asset holdings as of the date of this release are 235 BTC and 174,000 ATOM. The Company also holds positions in ETH, FTM, wMemo, DASH, Lif3, Tomb and a number of other tokens, as well as an investment in SpaceX valued at approximately $2 million USD.

Neptune has also started to slowly increase its holdings of artificial intelligence (AI) cryptocurrency assets, namely Graph (GRT) and OCEAN tokens.

Current cash balance is $12 million held with a tier 1 Canadian bank and another $4 million USD under Chapter 11 claim with Genesis Lending with the outcome currently unknown.

"In spite of much of 2022 being a devastating year for most companies in the Bitcoin mining and crypto currency space, Neptune managed to grow our income substantially over the prior year. Much of our loss on the income statement relates to unrealized losses and changes in fair value of the underlying assets, fortunately when times are good those values will rise again," stated Cale Moodie, Neptune CEO. "We were very disappointed by the late filing of the financial statements, however industry changes and late-stage adjustments made the delays unavoidable. We hope to avoid this in the future and appreciate our shareholders patience through the last few months of financial reporting struggles. We are optimistic about 2023 and our focus in this volatile market will be to continue to grow cryptocurrency revenues and enhance our balance sheet. Even though the past year has been difficult for cryptocurrency, in addition to most asset classes and the overall global economy, we are more optimistic than ever of the long-term value of the cryptocurrency industry and Neptune."

Operating and Financial Overview ($CAD) For the year ended August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 Mining revenue 1,468,243 358,701 DeFi revenue 2,725,607 - Direct Mining expenses (not incl depreciation) (484,272) - Other income* 3,211,679 1,707,142 Total earnings 6,921,257 2,065,843 Depreciation** 975,525 177,764 Stock based compensation** 184,214 5,589,958 General expenses 1,566,773 1,589,434 Impairments ***** (8,922,668) - Realized gain (loss) on settlements and sales (214,563) 219,368 Revaluation of digital currencies*** 578,679 6,515,064 Unrealized gain (loss) related to lending activities and investments (14,575,447) 4,772,249 Comprehensive income (loss) for the year (18,939,254) 6,215,368 Financial Position ($CAD) As at August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 Cash and receivables 22,591,137 20,198,996 Total digital assets 4,196,888 28,352,057 Total other assets 9,254,319 6,124,628 Total liabilities 890,787 769,084 Total shareholders equity 35,151,557 53,906,597 Working capital**** 25,746,557 45,006,021



* All non-Bitcoin mining and non-DeFi revenue generating activities.

** Non-cash items, including depreciation of mining rigs.

*** Revaluation is calculated as the change in value (gain or loss) on the coin inventory. When coins are sold, the net difference between the proceeds and the carrying value of the digital currency (including the revaluation), is recorded as a gain (loss) on the sale of digital currencies.

**** Current assets less current liabilities.

***** Impairment losses from Celsius of $1,352,870; impairment of equipment related to change in FMV $7,169,781; $400,017 in expected losses from defaults on other third parties.

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. is one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada and is a cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure leader with operations across the digital asset ecosystem including Bitcoin mining, proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other associated blockchain technologies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Cale Moodie, President and CEO

Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

1-800-545-0941

www.neptunedigitalassets.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX ‎Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.‎

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans", "proposes" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the auditors completing the remining auditing items with respect to the Annual Filings; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/159903