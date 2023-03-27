Camp Codger Podcast Reveals the Truth About ChatGPT

Camp Codger is a new podcast that dispenses "rocking chair wisdom from three old guys." Camp Codger home page at www.campcodger.com.

Camp Codger, a podcast for senior citizens, released an episode that reveals the pros and cons of ChatGPT, the AI chatbot developed by OpenAI.

Camp Codger, a podcast for people in their golden years, has released an episode that reveals the pros and cons of ChatGPT, the AI (artificial intelligence) chatbot developed by OpenAI. The podcast episode can be found at https://www.campcodger.com/podcast/chatgpt-and-seniors/

The three co-hosts of Camp Codger spent a week reading about ChatGPT, then devised questions that asked it to perform a wide variety of specific tasks and writing assignments. The results from the AI chatbot were sometimes outstanding, but mostly disappointing.

“ChatGPT is not the science fiction menace that many people fear,” said Gary Ebersole, co-host and self-proclaimed “geek” of the Camp Codger team. “It is not all knowing and infallible. ChatGPT is basically lots of computers, lots of computer code, and vast amounts of data. It is not ‘intelligent’ in the normal sense of the word. It is not capable of making human decisions or judgments. And it makes an alarming number of mistakes.”

NOT DEAD YET

When Camp Codger co-host Richard Kipling asked ChatGPT to write an informational story about himself, the AI chatbot made four factual errors in the first four lines. But the biggest mistake came at the end of the story when ChatGPT wrote, “unfortunately, Richard Kipling passed away in 2015.”

This was a big surprise to Kipling, who is very much alive.

Camp Codger co-host Randy Schultz had a similar experience. In the ChatGPT-written bio on Schultz, it said he was born on a family farm in Wisconsin and he lives there today. Schultz was actually born in Delaware and lives in Colorado Springs.

ChatGPT also made a glaring grammatical error in the song lyrics it wrote for a Camp Codger love song and many other mistakes.

In fairness, ChatGPT did perform a few tasks well for the Camp Codger crew. It wrote an impressive informational piece on the Infield Fly Rule in baseball, and it did a reasonable job of comparing and contrasting two essays written for a college class.

But overall, the three Camp Codger hosts were not impressed with ChatGPT and its ability to answer questions and follow basic writing commands.

“ChatGPT is a liar and a windbag,” said Ebersole. “It’s not yet ready for prime time.”

ROCKING CHAIR WISDOM

Every week, the Camp Codger podcast offers information, observations, advice, and a humorous look at life to people aged 60 or over. The weekly podcast, which is available on Apple Podcasts, Google, Spotify, Amazon, and other major podcast services, is specifically designed to NOT appeal to the TikTok generation. All of the podcast episodes are also available at www.campcodger.com.

Camp Codger is the brainchild of three senior citizens who realized that older Americans were being excluded from the content of most popular podcasts. Even though there are now 54.1 million Americans 65 years or older, the founders of Camp Codger say these folks are routinely forgotten by the media.

“Camp Codger is a place in the podcast-o-sphere where listeners can reminisce, laugh, learn about new things, and help make their golden years productive and enjoyable,” said Gary Ebersole. “We liked the image of old and new friends sitting on the porch of a summer camp in the mountains, shooting the breeze and dispensing rocking chair wisdom.”

That’s why the music that begins and ends each podcast episode is an instrumental version of the 1963 hit song by Allan Sherman called “Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh.” (If you don’t know that song, you might be too young for Camp Codger.)

More information about Camp Codger and links to the podcast episodes are available at www.campcodger.com.