Read more about Cordele Man Wanted for Aggravated Assault

(Cordele, GA – March 25, 2023) - The GBI is investigating a shooting that happened in Cordele, GA overnight.  Brandon Carter, 26, of Cordele, has been identified as the suspect in the case.  On Saturday, March 25, 2023, at about 3:30 a.m., the Cordele Police Department made the GBI request for the shooting incident that occurred in the 500 Block of West 24th Ave., Cordele, Crisp County, Georgia and ended with 2 men shot.  Both victims were taken to Crisp Regional Hospital for treatment and later transferred to Macon for further treatment. 

GBI agents obtained arrest warrants for Carter, charging him with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. 

Anyone with information is urged to call the GBI (229.931.2349), Cordele Police Department (229.276.2921), or the Crisp County Sheriff's Office (229.276.2600).  Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Carter should be considered armed and dangerous.

