Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® Shares the Success of their Partnership with MoveEasy

goes beyond other home management systems by encompassing every home service a client might need, coupled with a personal concierge”
— Rajeev Sajja
COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MoveEasy, the country’s only white-labeled, full-service home management platform continues its rapid growth as the only place consumers need for all things home. Regardless of whether they are buying, selling, renting, relocating or anything in between, MoveEasy has remained laser-focused on easing the home journey for consumers, while maintaining a level of personalized customer service unmatched in the industry.
In a recent statement, Rajeev Sajja, SVP Digital Marketing and Innovation for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® shared, “Our partnership with MoveEasy is perfectly aligned with how we serve our clients. Our Forever Concierge, powered by MoveEasy, goes beyond other home management systems by encompassing every home service a client might need, coupled with a personal concierge, who helps them coordinate and manage their journey. We have saved our clients more than $1.2 million in home services costs and over 3,400 hours of time scheduling services. MoveEasy has generated more leads for our ancillary services, such as Insurance referrals, than any other partner! The most amazing part, their service is free for the company, the agent and the customers.”
Sajja went on to say, “There is a lot of talk in real estate tech about “super apps”, but at the end of the day, if you can’t get engagement with the agent and their actual customer, it’s just one more system no one logs into. MoveEasy has solved this by providing the human touch that has all but disappeared in today’s world. MoveEasy’s complete integration with our tech partners, allows our agents the ability to deliver a seamless home experience for every client. Enhanced by a personal concierge to assist with everything home related, MoveEasy helps build brand value and creates a stronger agent-client relationship, establishing client loyalty for life. This is perfectly aligned with our Forever Agent philosophy.”
Venkatesh Ganapathy, MoveEasy CEO & Co-Founder added “It’s exciting to see the success Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach is having with their Forever Concierge. Fox & Roach is at the forefront of innovation within the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand and to partner with such a leader is a privilege. They have been an amazing partner working closely with us in our innovation which has led to us working with more than 50% of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices agent network, and we’ve recently signed some of the largest brokerages within the BHHS family, with more exciting announcements to come soon!”
About Move Easy:
MoveEasy is the country’s first full-service homeowner concierge service, designed to help the 139M homeowners in the US with all their move and home management needs. With the exciting launch last year of the end-to-end Home Dashboard, MoveEasy has saved Homeowners $9.8M in home services costs, 17,000 hours scheduling services and holds a 97% 5-Star Rating from Homeowners. MoveEasy has helped homeowners increase the value of their homes, and reduce their expenses - all as a personal service provided by their Real Estate Agent. We create customer loyalty, one unforgettable experience at a time. Today MoveEasy works with the largest Brokerages, MLS’s, and Relocation and Property Management companies across North America representing 854 Brokerages, and more than 140,000 agents. For more information, visit http://www.moveeasy.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.