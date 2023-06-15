MoveEasy Rebrands to LiveEasy as it Rolls Out New Platforms for Homeowners & Renters
Updates product integrations for greater B2B accessibility & customization
We’ve taken the bold and strategic step to bring those all under one roof, serving every American consumer who owns, lives in or rents any type of home.”COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LiveEasy (FKA MoveEasy), the nation’s leading home services platform, has expanded its reach into new sectors with the rollout of its Homeownership and Rental Dashboards. In addition to its core services, the company has launched an entirely new sector with its Rental Dashboard; and has rolled out its Homeownership Dashboard, which was announced and beta-launched in October 2022, with full functionality to all users. Finally, the company has also launched a major update to how these platforms are integrated with other partners and businesses: with new embeddable, modular tools including widgets and APIs to let clients configure and customize the software as they like. Together, these launches and upgrades bring LiveEasy services to millions of additional consumers and businesses.
— Venkatesh Ganapathy, CEO
The company also announced it has changed its name to LiveEasy to better align with the full array of concierge services provided to their expanding client base. While the company has always provided a “lifetime concierge” for every consumer, the new name makes that message more clear, along with the expansion of home dashboards, and the value they can help consumers build while reducing expenses in whatever type of property they call home.
“Today, the world of buyers, sellers, renters and homeowners are increasingly intertwined,” said LiveEasy founder and CEO Venkatesh Ganapathy. “We’ve taken the bold and strategic step to bring those all under one roof, serving every American consumer who owns, lives in or rents any type of home. We couldn’t be more excited to make this expansion and bring our valued partners in the real estate industry along with us.”
Making an Impact for Consumers and for Businesses
From its launch in 2017, LiveEasy began by offering white label moving concierge services, enabling real estate brokers to offer this service directly to its clients. The Moving Dashboard included products to help new residents access and save money on local services like cable and internet, maintenance and insurance, saving the average household $400 on home services and providing a convenient place to manage their home-related needs. At the same time, the comprehensive array of services and features helps keep the clients and the clients of our brokerages, mortgage lenders, insurance, and property managers engaged with their services, and more likely to become repeat customers, which directly benefits their businesses.
LiveEasy is focused on providing unparalleled value for both consumers and the professionals that support them. The company currently has 150k+ real estate agents, which have access to 1 million movers and 5 million homeowners, and from January 2022-June 2023, have saved their clients a collective $9.8 million and 17,000+ hours of labor.
Now, with today’s major expansion into these new markets, the company is entering an exponentially larger space of offering its services to everyone living in the 190M+ homes and rental units in America with the potential to save them hundreds of millions of dollars on their homes.
“In just the last year-plus, we’ve already helped put nearly $10 million back in Americans’ pockets,” added Ganapathy. “And at the same time, we’re helping them maximize their home’s equity potential and build meaningful wealth. And all this happens while actually making their lives easier by bringing all their home-related needs into one convenient platform, while increasing opportunities and revenue for the businesses that support them.”
Just as it has delivered valuable savings for homeowners and consumers, the company has also generated over $57M in business for its partners.
“LiveEasy has saved our clients $1.2+ million in home services costs and 3,400+ hours of time scheduling services,” said Rajeev Sajja, SVP Digital Marketing and Innovation for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors. “It has generated more leads for our ancillary services, such as Insurance referrals, than any other partner.”
With the rollout of the enhanced Homeownership Platform, the launch of the new Renter Platform, and the updated integrations for its Moving Platform, businesses will be able to build on these savings for clients. Additionally, LiveEasy allows for consumers to be entered into their home management system at any time in their home journey, not just at the moment of a move. This allows our brokerage, mortgage and property management partners to deliver lifetime value, and activate leads from their sphere that may have been missed otherwise.
Features of the Dashboards
The Homeownership and Renter Dashboards retain many of the same core functionalities and features as the Moving Dashboard – offering localized products and services central to their unique living experiences – as well as new, highly customized features.
The Homeownership Dashboard centers around wealth building and managing home equity. This includes tools, calculators and built-in loans and finances, even mortgage refinancing, to pay for remodels and renovations. Using LiveEasy, homeowners can see the real-time value of their home, access their mortgage information, and be instantly connected with a live representative to provide mortgage and refinancing advice. It also helps customers project which renovations or home projects will have the greatest impact on their equity, assess their unique HELOC situation, and secure financing and contractors for the project right through the dashboard. Finally, it provides cost-saving features to ensure consumers are getting the best price possible for cable, internet, home security and more, in addition to discounts on home products and services throughout their homeownership journey.
The Renter Dashboard similarly offers customized services to renters that streamlines their needs. These include simplifying the move-in process - from reserving elevators, to managing security deposits and pet policies, to scheduling key pickups and walkthroughs - to handling the day-to-day requirements, like scheduling routine visits, maintenance / landscaping appointments and appliance care, and more.
Lastly, LiveEasy has expanded the integration options of its products, which will allow more partners than ever to access it and to customize it to their unique needs. With a low-code, easy-to-use interface, the product is now available to B2B partners not only as a fully hosted platform but also as a embeddable, modular set of product widgets (or available via API), thus allowing a host of businesses to take advantage its entire product suite and enabling them to configure and customize the platform as they like. For example, companies that help consumers shop for home insurance and compare prices can utilize just one or two tools from LiveEasy’s dashboard, to create tailored, value-add services for end users. This enables our partners to engage with their clients within their own user interface and flow and move from a disconnected experience to a deeper relationship with lifelong connection to their consumer.
“Since we launched our Moving Platform in 2017, we’ve prided ourselves on being innovators in the product space, and thanks to our recent funding led by Moderne Ventures & Travelers Insurance, we’ve been able to double down on that innovative edge,” added LiveEasy’s Ganapathy. “We’re as committed as ever to building products that will really move the needle for the real estate industry. Today’s rollout is just that.”
With this expansion, LiveEasy intends to be the go-to platform for Americans to manage their home-related expenses and services, gain better visibility into their largest financial asset or to build towards a future home while renting, and connect them with businesses and professionals throughout the lifetime of their home journey.
About LiveEasy
LiveEasy is the country’s first full-service home management concierge platform designed to help the 190 million+ homeowners and renters in the US with all their moving and home management needs. Its various tools makes it easy to access service providers, savings, a dedicated concierge, and more. For partners, LiveEasy is a white-labeled, turnkey solution that enables businesses to customize and brand the platform, so they can offer a true end-to-end home management solution to their clients and develop a lifetime connection with them. Today, LiveEasy partners with a range of businesses including mortgage, insurance, rental, home services, and the largest real estate brokerages in the country representing more than 150,000 agents.
For more information, visit http://www.LiveEasy.com
