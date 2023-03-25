Saint Johnsbury- Retail Theft

There were 296 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,064 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23A4002303
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Weikel
STATION: Saint Johnsbury- VSP
CONTACT#:802-748-3111
DATE/TIME:03/22/23 @ 1710 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 957 Memorial Drive, Saint Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Kerri Ann Johnson
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, Vermont
VICTIM: Kinney Drugs
AGE:N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/22/23 at approximately 1710 hours, video surveillance taken from Kinney Drugs shows, Kerri Ann Johnson enter Kinney Drugs. While in the store, camera footage shows Johnson removing things from the shelves before placing them in her pockets and purse. While interviewing Johnson, she admitted to the theft.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/03/23 @ 0800
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trp. Chad Weikel (344)
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 #2, St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802) 748-3111
(802) 748-1585 (Fax)
Email: Chad.Weikel@ Vermont.gov