Saint Johnsbury- Retail Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:23A4002303

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Weikel

STATION: Saint Johnsbury- VSP

CONTACT#:802-748-3111

DATE/TIME:03/22/23 @ 1710 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 957 Memorial Drive, Saint Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Kerri Ann Johnson

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, Vermont

VICTIM: Kinney Drugs

AGE:N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/22/23 at approximately 1710 hours, video surveillance taken from Kinney Drugs shows, Kerri Ann Johnson enter Kinney Drugs. While in the store, camera footage shows Johnson removing things from the shelves before placing them in her pockets and purse. While interviewing Johnson, she admitted to the theft.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/03/23 @ 0800

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL:N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trp. Chad Weikel (344)

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #2, St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802) 748-3111

(802) 748-1585 (Fax)

Email: Chad.Weikel@ Vermont.gov