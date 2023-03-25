Submit Release
Saint Johnsbury- Retail Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:23A4002303

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Chad Weikel                           

STATION: Saint Johnsbury- VSP                    

CONTACT#:802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:03/22/23 @ 1710 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 957 Memorial Drive, Saint Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

 

ACCUSED: Kerri Ann Johnson                                              

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Kinney Drugs

AGE:N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/22/23 at approximately 1710 hours, video surveillance taken from Kinney Drugs shows, Kerri Ann Johnson enter Kinney Drugs. While in the store, camera footage shows Johnson removing things from the shelves before placing them in her pockets and purse. While interviewing Johnson, she admitted to the theft.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/03/23 @   0800        

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trp. Chad Weikel (344)

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #2, St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802) 748-3111

(802) 748-1585 (Fax)

Email: Chad.Weikel@ Vermont.gov

 

Saint Johnsbury- Retail Theft

