Recruiting for Good is Celebrating Legend Amy Robertson of Amy's Bake Shop in LA

Amy Robertson is the owner and Chief Treat Maker for Amy's Bake Shop. All items are made with the finest ingredients, with care and lots of love mixed in right here in Culver City, CA.
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations.
Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to fund kid programs
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created a sweet meaningful party Celebrating Legends (LA's sweetest role models) and connecting them to talented kids.
Super sweet mom, Amy Robertson is a legend...We look forward to celebrating her achievements; inviting kids to meet her and taste her healthy treats!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a forward-thinking staffing agency in LA helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact. We fund sweet mentoring programs and meaningful parties preparing kids for life.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good; "Love to Party for Good...we create meaningful fulfilling experiences thru sweet parties that are Good for You and The Community Too!"
On April 2nd, we're Celebrating Legend Amy Robertson Chief Treat Maker for Amy’s Bake Shop with a sweet party for 25 kids to meet her and taste her healthy treats.
RSVP by emailing Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com (include phone number; a member of our team will add you to the list after speaking with you). To guarantee entry into sweet kids VIP party, please RSVP.
Kids must be on RSVP List, and earn entry to the sweetest party (held at at a bookshop in LA) by drawing someone they admire most (kids must also be accompanied by a sweet parent to attend).
Our one hour social party is perfectly designed for talented kindergarten, elementary, and middle school kids "Come on Time or You'll Miss All The Fun!"
Carlos Cymerman, adds, "I'm so excited to celebrate Amy and have kids meet someone who is truly a legend!"
About
Amy Robertson is the owner and Chief Treat Maker for Amy’s Bake Shop. All items are made with the finest ingredients, with care and lots of love mixed in right here in Culver City, CA. Buy local and Indulge in a decadent treat like the sea salt cookies or blondies, or something super healthy like a training bar or granola. Out of state? No problem, we can ship! Special requests accepted, as well as custom cupcakes and ice cream for locals.
Along with a passion for baking, Amy is a mom to 10 year old twins, a triathlete, cycling instructor and event producer. Find your passion, make it happen and enjoy the delicious ride! Check Out Her Healthy Sweet Treats www.AmyBakeShop.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Retain Recruiting for Good today find the talent you need and prepare kids for tomorrow's jobs; proceeds generated from delivering sweet staffing solutions help fund meaningful mentoring programs for kids in your community.
Candidates and companies help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact. 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful creative writing work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet girls work on writing gigs (9 to 13 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Appreciate Yourself, Enjoy Sweet benefits, and Party for Good!"
Kids Design Tomorrow is a sweet one year mentoring program, created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good. Kids participate in sweet immersive activities that inspire participation. Through fun fulfilling experiences, sweet creative (design, drawing, and writing) gigs, and the sweetest parties too; kids learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values….resulting in discovering their passion. To learn more visit; www.KidsDesignTomorrow.com
Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help support Kids Mentoring Programs (The Sweetest Gigs)
Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund Gigs for Girls and Kids Design Tomorrow
