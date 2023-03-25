Williston Barracks / Escape

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A1001804

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Todd Stackhouse, Trooper Omar Bulle

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 7:45 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: University of Vermont Medical Center, Burlington, VT

VIOLATIONS: Escape

ACCUSED: Jason Frye

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is searching for Jason Frye, 38, of Winooski, who escaped from custody Friday night, March 24, 2023, while at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

State troopers encountered Frye at about 7:45 p.m. Friday following a single-car crash on Interstate 89 southbound near Exit 12 in Williston. When police arrived on the scene of the crash, medical personnel were treating Frye, the driver of the vehicle, and preparing to transport him by ambulance to UVMMC.

Troopers learned that Frye was wanted on a return on mittimus warrant from the Department of Corrections related to a burglary citation he received from the Winooski Police Department on Thursday arising from a break-in at a convenience store. His underlying charge was assault and robbery with a weapon. A trooper followed the ambulance to the hospital. While at UVMMC, Frye left a treatment room without the knowledge of police or hospital personnel. No one was injured in the course of this incident.

Police conducted several K-9 tracks and canvasses of the surrounding area, and checked locations connected to Frye, but he remains at large.

VSP asks that anyone with information about Frye’s whereabouts call the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111, or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. A surveillance photo of Frye at the hospital Friday evening is included with this release.

