HyperSettle Suspends Automated Mediation Service

The Automated Mediation service is being temporarily suspended due to a pending legal dispute.
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HyperSettle, LLC announced today that it will be temporarily suspending its Automated Mediation service in response to threats HyperSettle received from McDermott Will & Emery LLP (“MWE”) to take ownership over HyperSettle’s intellectual property underlying the Automated Mediation service. MWE, a global law firm with more than 1,100 attorneys and over $1.6 billion in annual revenue, is claiming that a former Associate-level attorney employed by the firm originated the idea of automated mediation while employed by the firm and perfected that idea into HyperSettle after ending employment with MWE. On that basis, MWE is seeking ownership of all of HyperSettle’s intellectual property and related profits.
HyperSettle denies MWE’s claims. HyperSettle is temporarily suspending its Automated Mediation service in good faith and looks forward to recovering the value of profits lost during the suspension.
About HyperSettle
HyperSettle is a startup that aims to add an alternative dispute resolution tool to the toolboxes of litigants seeking to resolve legal disputes. After data collection, algorithm building, and testing, HyperSettle (beta) was initially launched as a free service in December 2022.
Automated mediation is the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and/or other automated processes to assist in the mediation process. Automated mediation can help streamline the mediation process and make it more efficient, objective, and cost-effective. Automated mediation allows for a more streamlined approach as AI technology and/or other automated processes can handle many tasks that a mediator would typically do manually. For example, AI can analyze the data provided by the parties, generate potential settlement offers, and facilitate communication between the parties.
It is estimated that more than ninety percent of lawsuits are settled before trial. Many settlements are reached through mediation. HyperSettle's goal is to supplement the traditional mediation process by offering parties a quick, easy, and cost-effective alternative dispute resolution option before proceeding with traditional mediation.
