HyperSettle.com Launches Free Automated Mediation Service
HyperSettle's Automated Mediation service (beta) is available for use during a free preview and data-gathering period.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HyperSettle is a startup that aims to add an alternative dispute resolution tool to the toolboxes of litigants seeking to resolve legal disputes. After data collection, algorithm building, and testing, HyperSettle (beta) is now available for use at HyperSettle.com. The service is being offered free of charge at this time as a part of HyperSettle's efforts to gather additional settlement negotiation data to feed into its machine learning model.
Automated mediation is the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and other automated processes to assist in the mediation process. Automated mediation can help streamline the mediation process and make it more efficient, objective, and cost-effective. Automated mediation allows for a more streamlined approach as AI technology and/or other automated processes can handle many tasks that a mediator would typically do manually. For example, AI can analyze the data provided by the parties, generate potential settlement offers, and facilitate communication between the parties.
It is estimated that more than ninety percent of lawsuits are settled before trial. Many settlements are reached through mediation. HyperSettle's goal is to supplement the traditional mediation process by offering parties a quick, easy, and cost-effective alternative dispute resolution option before proceeding with traditional mediation.
Automated Mediation is conducted via HyperSettle's online platform at https://www.HyperSettle.com through automated functions with human oversight.
