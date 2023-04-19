Philip Rees wins 2023 Report on Business magazine Best Executive Award

Annual awards program from The Globe and Mail celebrates excellence among non-CEO leaders

I really would not be deserving of this without the daily and continued efforts of the entire team at Tidal.” — Philip Rees, CTO at Tidal.Cloud

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tidal.Cloud is pleased to announce that Philip Rees has been awarded a 2023 Report on Business magazine Best Executive Award.

The Report on Business magazine Best Executive Awards is an annual editorial initiative which celebrates excellence among non-CEO leaders at the SVP, EVP and C-suite (or equivalent) levels. The winners chosen for 2023 represent exceptional non-CEO leadership in five functional areas: Finance; Human Resources; Operations; Sales and Marketing; and Technology.

“It is an honour to have been named a recipient of this award. I really would not be deserving of this without the daily and continued efforts of the entire team at Tidal. All of the successes we have had are a direct result of the dedication and collaboration of every employee at Tidal.” said Philip Rees, CTO of Tidal.Cloud.

“Phil enriches our organization in many ways. First, by developing and leading our product developments and launches, he elevates and advances the technology profession through Tidal. Secondly, his leadership style is inspiring in a way that he embodies Tidal's values while leading by example and empowering our team as a whole.” said David Colebatch, CEO of Tidal.Cloud.

The Globe and Mail launched the Report on Business magazine Best Executive Awards in 2020. Winning executives for 2023 were chosen after a call for nominations for leaders at Canadian public and private businesses, not-for-profits, institutions and/or academic institutions. Nominations were assessed by the Report on Business editorial team based on career background, leadership style, achievements, and impact.

Winners of the Best Executive Awards are profiled editorially in the April issue of Report on Business magazine, out online on April 19 and in print April 29.

To learn more about the Best Executive Awards program, and to see this year’s winners, please visit www.tgam.ca/BestExec.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.1 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.6 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Tidal

Tidal’s mission is to enable rapid transformation from Enterprise IT to the Cloud. The company achieves this with an application assessment platform, using a business-first approach and a purpose-built, scalable framework. The platform is designed and built specifically for enterprises to make high impact changes and informed decisions rapidly in their cloud migrations and transformation projects.

Using high-performance assessment and collaboration tools, the business priorities of Tidal’s customers are at the forefront of their cloud migration plans. Its collaborative platform, Accelerator, simplifies and automates the cloud migration planning process and uses a transformative cloud migration framework. Global customers can increase business agility and transcend labor shortages through Tidal’s scalable and automated migration processes, enabling cloud-native services for a modern business.

Tidal is a Migration & Modernization Software Competency Partner, Qualified Software Partner, Public Sector Partner, and Services Partner with Amazon Web Services. Tidal is also a Managed Partner, Co-Sell Ready Partner, and Gold ISV Partner of Microsoft.