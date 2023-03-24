Ready, Set, Camp - Sask Parks Reservations Launch April 3

CANADA, March 24 - Released on March 24, 2023

Attentional all campers! The wait is almost over. Sask Parks wants to remind the public that 2023 campsite reservations will open April 3 for seasonal campsites and April 4-12 for nightly reservations.

"With only a few days left before reservations open, it's the perfect time for campers to set-up their accounts online and check out all there is to offer in our parks this season," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "Campers can complete their trip planning with ease by exploring exciting events and programming by location, and favourite their preferred sites."

The complete reservation schedule for 2023 is as follows:

Seasonal campsites:

April 3: Seasonal campsites are available to be reserved for the entire season in parks across the system.

Nightly, Camp-Easy, equestrian, and group campsites, along with picnic shelters, pavilions, rec halls and swimming lessons:

April 4: Candle Lake, Good Spirit Lake, Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan Landing;

April 5: Break;

April 6: Douglas, Echo Valley, Makwa Lake, Narrow Hills, Pike Lake;

April 10: Danielson, Great Blue Heron, Greenwater Lake, Rowan's Ravine, The Battlefords;

April 11: Buffalo Pound, Bronson Forest, Duck Mountain, Moose Mountain; and

April 12: Blackstrap, Crooked Lake, Cypress Hills, Lac La Ronge.

Reservations begin at 7 a.m. CST each day. To reserve your campsite, visit https://parks.saskatchewan.ca. Campers are reminded there is a queuing system in place. Campers need to refresh the page at 7 a.m. CST to be placed in the queue or pushed through to make a reservation.

New this year

Sask Parks has a new events guide at https://www.tourismsaskatchewan.com/places-to-go/provincial-parks/park-events for all interpretive programming, theme days, special events and summer cinema locations.

Sask Parks continues to offer more seasonal and Camp-Easy yurts across provincial parks due to popularity. New yurts are available for reservations at Pike Lake, Good Spirit Lake, and Greenwater Lake and a new yurt has replaced the old Camp-Easy tent at Crooked Lake.

For more information on reservations, programming, updated fees and new services, visit http://saskparks.com.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Sarah PilonParks, Culture and SportReginaPhone: 306-533-4139Email: sarah.pilon@gov.sk.ca