HER SPORTS ACADEMY ANNOUNCES THEIR SOFT LAUNCH AND SPORTING EVENT AT CALIFORNIA STATE LONG BEACH JUNE 23-25th 2023

The First Ever Women ONLY Sports Academy to Forecast a Collegiate Style Campus accompanied by Erecting an arm of Women’s Professional Sports Leagues .
“We will not stop until we see the future of Women’s Professional Sports have the same opportunities in “Paid Salaries, Athletic as their male counterpart’s experience” says CEO Stacie DeBerry.”
— Stacie DeBerry.
LONG BEACH, CA, US, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HER Sports Academy is pleased to announce their implementation and vision for the future of Women’s Professional Sports.
On June 23rd through June 25th HER Sports Academy will conduct a soft Launch at the California State University of Long Beach where they will hold an Elite Girl & Women’s Sports Extravaganza.
The Event will present a 3-day overview of HER Sports Academy and what’s in store for Girl & Women Athletes interested in advancing an athletic career that is not currently available, implemented or progressive.
HER Sports Academy has identified the disparity of female sports which is absent from early childhood, primary school, middle school, secondary school and then postsecondary. The Academy’s position is to foster Female Athletes from all areas in the sports industry, upon Identifying these Athletes, the Academy anticipates building a “College Style Campus” that will allow for them to not only seek the training in their sport of choice, but will offer an education and sports curriculum to compliment, train and advance skilled-positions to a hopeful recruitment or a draft into a Professional Paid Sports career.
HER Sports Academy has found reports identifying; “50 Years of Title IX: We’re Not Done Yet,” by the Women’s Sports Foundation to the celebration of TITLE IX Nearly 50 years after Title IX was enacted, WSF acknowledged that girls still have fewer opportunities to participate in high school sports than boys did in 1972. The report also found that, at high schools across the county, only 60% of girls are participating in sports compared to 75% of their male peers, and even fewer have professional and paid opportunities.
There was a NCAA report that also identified fewer than 2 percent of all college athletes will go on to play professional sports. For women’s basketball, the odds are less than 1 in 100, with only 0.8 percent of players turning pro. The percentages of Women Football Athletes being paid as professionals are 0.
HER Sports Academy is not here to challenge the statistics but intends to bridge the gap for Women’s Professional Sports. The training HER Sports Academy intends to provide will build the WOMEN’S PROFESSIONAL SPORTS SOCIETY that should have been built centuries ago.
“We will not stop until we see the future of Women’s Professional Sports and the Skilled Athletes that accompany them- have the same opportunities in “Paid Salaries, Athletic Training, Visibility, Fan Base, and Endorsements as their male counterpart’s experience” says CEO Stacie DeBerry. DeBerry’s passion cannot be ignored as she further explains that HER Sports Academy is seeking to raise its first financial raise of $100 Million Dollars to build the First EVER all Women’s Collegiate Style Campus and Academy to fulfill a gap in Women’s Sports that has not yet been fulfilled.
Women’s Sports will have the same opportunities even if I have to “recruit every Woman Executive” and “raise one penny at a time until those opportunities are fulfilled” further states DeBerry. DeBerry is providing the media a glimpse of what’s forecasted at the Soft Launch in June which will include Girl and Women’s Elite Sports Clinic, a Women’s Celebrity Basketball Game accompanied by a Women’s Tackle Football All Star Game Jamboree Style with prizes available to the winners.
More information is available at hersportsacademy.com, for media participation / collaboration / to set up an executive meeting or for more indepth information on the Academy : info@hersportsacademy.com for corporate donations: stacie@hersportsacademy.com
About The Company:
HER Sports Academy will be a 20 Acre facility that will house 4 basketball courts, 4 volleyball courts, two beach volleyball courts, 4 full football fields, 4 baseball diamonds with batting cages , a full Boxing Gym with 4 Boxing Rings, a 18 Hole Golf Course, 4 Tennis Courts, Corporate Offices, 4 Lifestyle Dorms that will house over 1000 Student Athletes comprehensive sports medicine practice for medical therapy and rehabilitation, a biomechanics lab, a world-class cognitive training lab, an e-sports training ground, a sprint track, a learning center for academic learning for Independent Study Students, Classrooms for Sports Development Training, 2 Cafeterias and a yoga/cycling studio.
HER Sports Academy will encompass a Division for Academics, our focus is on WOMEN and GIRLS Sports, HER Sports Academy's Mission is to provide each student the ability to fight for HER Sports equality that has been absent for hundreds of years.
We not only want to teach you the fundamentals of the sport that you choose as a career choice but, we want to assist you in earning a compensation structure comparable to any other career. Do what you love, and allow HER Sports Academy the ability to provide you the ongoing academics and field training you need to accomplish your goals.
Sports Management, Sports Coaching, Sports Exercise Science, Sports Studies, and Recreation Management. Each department will consist of a full-time resident faculty member who serves either as the department chair or the director of each program. The goal is more than retention, at HER Sports academy we want to build your career as well as your fanbase.
SAFE HARBOR / FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
The materials on this Press Release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about HER Sports Academy’s beliefs, expectations and future performance, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "seek," "project," "expect," "may," "will," "would," "could" or "should," the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements relating to macroeconomic conditions, impact of the Tax Act, our expectations regarding future growth, including future revenue and earnings increases, EBITDA margins, free cash flow projections and annual growth rates; HER Sports Academy’s growth plans and opportunities, including its strategies for future acquisitions, future product expansion, potential client targets and potential geographic expansion; estimated returns on future acquisitions; and our assumptions underlying these expectations.
Forward-looking statements on this Press Release are not a guarantee
